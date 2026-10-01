Evernorth Passes Shareholder Vote For Nasdaq Listing, Holds 473M XRP Treasury

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Evernorth is on track to become a publicly traded“XRP treasury” company after shareholders of SPAC-backed Armada Acquisition Corp. II approved the proposed business combination, clearing a key step toward a Nasdaq listing.

According to the transaction announcement shared with investors, the deal is expected to close on Oct. 7. The combined company plans to begin trading on Nasdaq under the ticker“XRPN” the next day, provided remaining closing conditions are met.

Shareholders approved Evernorth's SPAC merger with Armada Acquisition Corp. II, moving the process to the final pre-listing steps. Evernorth expects the Nasdaq debut to occur on Oct. 8 under ticker XRPN, after a planned Oct. 7 closing. The company projects holding about 473 million XRP at closing, positioning it as a large“pure-play” publicly traded XRP treasury vehicle. The transaction is expected to raise roughly $300 million in gross cash proceeds, including funds from private placements, convertible note financing, and Armada II's trust. Evernorth says it intends to grow its XRP holdings per share using yield-oriented strategies and participation in the broader XRP ecosystem.

Key takeawaysApproval clears a major hurdle for the Nasdaq plan

The shareholder vote is significant because it follows progress on the regulatory side. Earlier reporting noted that Evernorth filed a Form S-4 registration statement with the US Securities and Exchange Commission in March. The filing was later declared effective in August, leaving shareholder approval as one of the remaining required steps before the company can pursue the Nasdaq listing.

The new timeline now centers on closing mechanics and final conditions. Evernorth's plan calls for the deal to close on Oct. 7, after which trading would commence on Nasdaq under the XRPN ticker the following day.

A sizable initial XRP treasury is central to the thesis

At closing, Evernorth expects to hold approximately 473 million XRP. The company frames that expected balance as what would make it the largest publicly traded pure-play XRP treasury company.

The economic backdrop also matters for investor expectations around scale. At the time of publication, XRP was trading at roughly $1.50, according to CoinGecko data. On that reference price, Evernorth's expected XRP holdings would equate to about $710 million-though actual valuation will depend on the XRP price at closing and thereafter.

Transaction financing: cash proceeds and additional XRP contributions

The announcement to investors states that the transaction is expected to raise about $300 million in gross cash proceeds. That total includes $225 million from related private placements, $30 million from convertible note financing, and approximately $48 million from Armada II's trust.

Beyond cash, the deal also contemplates investors contributing XRP directly to the transaction. That detail is important for understanding how the treasury is built: rather than relying solely on cash purchases, the structure includes direct token contributions tied to the merger process.

Crypto“treasury” SPACs face uneven outcomes

Evernorth's planned Nasdaq debut arrives during a period when crypto-related SPAC mergers have produced mixed results. Multiple crypto firms have pursued this route to access US public markets, but outcomes have varied widely based on market conditions, deal structure, and investor appetite.

Some deals have successfully reached trading. Tokenization firm Securitize began trading on the New York Stock Exchange in July after completing its merger with Cantor Equity Partners II. CoinShares also completed its path to Nasdaq earlier this year, making its Nasdaq debut in April following a reported $1.2 billion merger with Vine Hill Capital Investment Corp.

Still, not all crypto treasury-focused combinations have made it through. Ether Machine scrapped its planned merger with Dynamix in April, citing unfavorable market conditions and abandoning plans for a $1.5 billion yield-bearing ether fund through the deal. In July, Adam Back's Bitcoin Standard Treasury Company and Cantor Equity Partners I also moved away from their original terms and postponed a shareholder vote indefinitely while renegotiating a deal that would“better reflect market conditions.”

Against that backdrop, Evernorth's approval vote signals that at least this particular treasury concept has remained aligned with investor expectations through the SPAC process-though the company's performance will still depend heavily on execution after listing.

What Evernorth says it will do with the treasury

Evernorth's shareholder base includes Ripple, Kraken, Pantera Capital, SBI Group, Arrington Capital, and GSR, according to the transaction materials. The company says it plans to increase its XRP holdings per share through yield strategies, participation in the XRP ecosystem, and capital markets activities.

For investors, the practical question will be whether those strategies can reliably support treasury growth without introducing complexity that could affect liquidity, risk controls, or regulatory exposure. The company's public-market structure will likely require consistent disclosure and transparent performance reporting, particularly as shareholders assess how yield generation translates into per-share economics.

As Evernorth heads toward its Oct. 7 closing and Oct. 8 Nasdaq start under XRPN, investors should watch for final closing-condition updates, the effective mechanics of how XRP is deployed or held post-merger, and whether the company's yield plans produce measurable per-share results once trading begins.

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