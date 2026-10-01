MENAFN - GetNews)"SearchLight Digital's HVAC SEO ROI benchmark (Q4 2025 data, published January 2026), about 1,000 HVAC and home services companies: 27.46x median, 12.83x bottom quartile, 60.54x top quartile. ROI is closed revenue from organic search divided by SEO fees, not profit. Source: SERPreach."SERPreach reviews SearchLight Digital's benchmark of about 1,000 HVAC and home services firms, with 2026 data on how homeowners search, AI tools and Google's Local Services Ads changes.

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - October 1, 2026 - SERPreach today published an updated review of HVAC and home services SEO returns, built on SearchLight Digital's January 2026 benchmark. The review adds 2026 research on how homeowners find contractors and what Google's changes to Local Services Ads mean for paid leads.

Key Findings

SearchLight Digital reports a median SEO ROI of 27.46x for HVAC and home services companies in Q4 2025, with 12.83x at the bottom quartile and 60.54x at the top quartile. ROI here means closed revenue from organic search divided by SEO fees. It is not profit. Source: SearchLight Digital, HVAC SEO ROI Benchmarks, January 2026. SERPreach's updated HVAC link building guide breaks down the benchmark for contractors.

In the same dataset, organic search produced 42% of unique leads and 44% of paying customers, measured against paid digital channels only. [Source: SearchLight Digital]

Scorpion's 2026 State of Home Services Marketing Report found that 83% of homeowners start their search online and 22% now use AI tools such as ChatGPT to research or find recommendations. The survey covered 2,000 US homeowners aged 25 and older who had hired a trades professional in the past 18 months. Source: Scorpion, February 2026

WebFX searched 100 HVAC, plumbing, roofing, electrical and garage door keywords five times each in May 2026, giving 500 Google results pages. The map results, known as the Local Pack, appeared on 97.6% of them, Local Services Ads on 28.4% and traditional Google Ads on 8.4%. [Source: WebFX, July 2026]

In Whitespark's 2026 Local Search Ranking Factors survey of 47 local search experts, the quality and authority of links pointing to a business's website ranked third among factors the experts believe affect local organic results. For map placement, they ranked the same factor far lower. Source: Whitespark, 2026 Local Search Ranking Factors



What Changes for Contractors in 2026

In August 2026, Google began moving Local Services Ads into Google Ads as Performance Max campaigns with pay per lead goals. The first phase covers selected US advertisers in home service categories including plumbing, HVAC, electrical and roofing. After the move, advertisers can still set budgets and bidding targets, but they can no longer set a maximum cost per lead by hand. [Source: Google Ads Help]

With less direct control over the price of each paid lead, it is worth tracking organic and map leads to booked jobs with the same care as ad spend.

SOCi's 2026 Local Discovery Index found that 52% of US consumers had used an AI tool to find a local business in the previous 30 days, up from 9% in 2025, and that 81% checked an AI recommendation before contacting the business. That survey covers local businesses in general, not home services alone.

"A 27x median is a strong number, but it describes the companies SearchLight tracks, measured SearchLight's way," said Sabahat Ali, founder of SERPreach. "Most homeowners still start their search online, the map results showed on almost every trade search WebFX checked, and experts still rank links highly for the organic results under the map. A contractor who tracks booked jobs and revenue by channel will see whether their own return is anywhere near the benchmark."

The benchmark covers companies whose leads and revenue SearchLight tracks. Before relying on any benchmark, a company can ask for starting traffic, spend, tracked revenue and the number of businesses behind the median.

SERPreach has also published link building guides for electricians and pest control companies.

Methodology

SERPreach reviewed studies from SearchLight Digital, Scorpion, WebFX, Whitespark and SOCi published between November 2025 and September 2026, plus Google's Local Services Ads migration notice. Most of these companies sell marketing or attribution services. SERPreach did not audit the underlying data, and each source is reported on its own terms rather than combined into an average.

About SERPreach

SERPreach is the SEO and link-building practice of Outreach Solutions Pty Ltd, an Australian company launched in 2021. It provides outreach-based link building for brands and agencies, including niche edits, link insertions and guest posting on third-party publishers. The practice is led by founder Sabahat Ali, who has worked in SEO since 2009 and has served more than 668 clients over his career. Its mission is to earn editorial placements on sites with real audiences and verifiable traffic, and to publish research on how search and AI citations actually behave. For more information, visit