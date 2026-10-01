Finnpay Launches Finnpay360tm And Finnservetm Reservations To Help Restaurants, Wineries And Other Hospitality Businesses Compete With Smarter Technology

MENAFN - GetNews)"“Restaurants, wineries and other hospitality businesses shouldn't have to choose between sophisticated technology and pricing that makes sense for their operations. FinnPay360TM and FinnServeTM Reservations were developed to help close that gap-giving operators practical tools to strengthen guest relationships, create more direct customer connections, and build long-term growth.” - Spokesperson, FinnPay LLC"FinnPay LLC has launched FinnPay360TM and FinnServeTM Reservations, bringing customer engagement, marketing, reservations, and guest-management technology to independent restaurants, wineries, tasting rooms, and hospitality businesses. The new platforms reflect FinnPay's focus on delivering sophisticated, practical technology at pricing designed to remain accessible to independent and growing operators.

Concord, California, USA - October 1, 2026 - FinnPay LLC today announced the launch of FinnPay360 and FinnServe Reservations, two distinct but complementary technology solutions designed to help independent restaurants, restaurant groups, wineries, tasting rooms, and other hospitality businesses strengthen customer relationships and compete more effectively in an increasingly technology-driven marketplace.

The launch represents the next stage in FinnPay's development of practical business technology built around a straightforward principle: independent and growing businesses should have access to sophisticated capabilities without requiring enterprise-sized technology budgets.

The company's management team brings more than 30 years of experience working with restaurants, wineries, and businesses that serve the hospitality industry. That experience helped shape FinnPay's approach to developing technology around the practical needs of operators rather than technology for technology's sake.

Independent hospitality businesses frequently manage different aspects of the guest relationship across multiple systems. A reservation may begin in one platform, customer information may reside in another, and marketing communications may be managed somewhere else. FinnPay's expanding technology portfolio is designed to help businesses create stronger connections between those interactions while maintaining greater control over their own customer relationships.

FinnPay360 is FinnPay's customer engagement and growth platform, designed to help businesses turn customer interactions into longer-term relationships. Its capabilities focus on customer engagement, direct communications, marketing, retention, and business growth-giving operators practical ways to remain connected with customers beyond an individual visit or transaction.

Rather than viewing customer engagement as a single marketing campaign, FinnPay360 is built around the broader customer journey: attracting attention, creating meaningful interactions, maintaining direct customer connections, encouraging return visits, and ultimately helping businesses turn customers into regulars and brand advocates.

FinnServe Reservations complements FinnPay360 as FinnPay's dedicated reservations and guest-management solution for hospitality businesses. It is designed to help restaurants, wineries, tasting rooms, and similar operators manage reservations while building a more useful understanding of the guests behind those bookings.

The platform goes beyond simply placing a name and time on a reservation calendar. Guest information and visit history can provide businesses with valuable context that helps staff recognize returning customers, understand preferences, provide more personalized service, and build stronger relationships over time.

The philosophy behind FinnServe Reservations is that a reservation should represent more than an administrative transaction. It is often the beginning of a guest experience-and an opportunity to develop a relationship that can continue well after the visit is complete.

Together, FinnPay360 and FinnServe Reservations provide complementary capabilities across important stages of that customer relationship. Reservation and guest-management technology helps businesses serve customers more effectively during the hospitality experience, while customer engagement and marketing capabilities help businesses maintain those relationships over time.

For wineries and tasting rooms, that relationship-based approach is particularly relevant. A tasting-room visit may represent a customer's first meaningful interaction with a winery, but the long-term opportunity can extend well beyond that initial experience. Creating better ways to recognize guests, maintain connections, communicate directly, and encourage future engagement can help turn a single visit into a lasting customer relationship.

Restaurants face a similar opportunity. Repeat guests and regular customers can be among a restaurant's most valuable relationships. Technology that helps operators better understand and communicate with their guests can support the personal service and recognition that independent hospitality businesses have traditionally used to differentiate themselves.

FinnPay's approach also emphasizes giving businesses greater control over their customer relationships. Rather than treating technology as another layer between a business and its customers, FinnPay is developing its platforms to help operators strengthen their own brands, customer connections, and direct communication channels.

Accessible pricing is another central part of that strategy. FinnPay is designing its offerings around the realities of independent and growing businesses, with the goal of making advanced capabilities practical for single-location operators while providing room to support businesses as they grow.

FinnPay360 and FinnServe Reservations are distinct offerings within FinnPay's expanding technology portfolio and can serve different business needs. Together, however, they reflect the company's broader strategy of connecting customer engagement, hospitality technology, and business growth around one central idea: helping businesses build stronger and more valuable customer relationships.

The company plans to continue expanding its technology offerings as it enters its next stage of growth, with restaurants, wineries, tasting rooms, and other hospitality businesses representing an initial area of focus.

For FinnPay, the launch is not simply about introducing new software. It is about helping make sophisticated business technology more accessible to the independent operators that form an important part of the hospitality industry.

ABOUT US:

FinnPay LLC develops technology designed to help independent and growing businesses engage customers, strengthen relationships, and create sustainable business growth. Its solutions include FinnPay360, a customer engagement and growth platform, and FinnServe Reservations, a reservations and guest-management solution for restaurants, wineries, tasting rooms, restaurant groups, and other hospitality businesses. FinnPay focuses on delivering sophisticated, practical technology at accessible pricing.

MEDIA CONTACT FinnPay LLC Media Relations

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Phone: 800.789.9987

Website: FinnPay

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