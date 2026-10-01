Goran Peremin Launches EU Ecommerce Planner For B2C And B2B Market Entry

MENAFN - GetNews)"The EU Ecommerce Launch Planner on peremin connects technology selection with separate B2C and B2B business assumptions and European market launch checks."Peremin has published an English-language planner for businesses entering European ecommerce markets, connecting platform selection with B2C and B2B order economics and country-specific launch checks.

Varazdin, Croatia - October 01, 2026 - Goran Peremin, a Croatian ecommerce and growth marketing strategist, has published the EU Ecommerce Launch Planner on peremin. The English-language tool and accompanying guide help businesses assess technology choices alongside the commercial and regulatory questions involved in selling to European customers. The resource is publicly accessible without registration.

The launch addresses a planning problem for US and other international merchants considering European expansion: choosing an online store platform before defining how the business will sell, fulfil orders and handle customer obligations. The planner starts with the seller's country of establishment, destination markets and stock location. It distinguishes business-to-consumer (B2C) sales from business-to-business (B2B) transactions and supports businesses serving both audiences.

Its technology module produces an editorial shortlist drawn from Shopify, WooCommerce, Shopware, BigCommerce, Odoo, PrestaShop and nopCommerce. Recommendations depend on the business profile, available technical support and required workflows. The accompanying guide explains how platform editions and paid modules can affect B2B functionality, and why an integration needs more detail than a requirement labelled“ERP connection.” It examines which system controls stock, how orders reach accounting and who resolves failed transactions.

The business module assesses order economics using the merchant's own assumptions. It includes value-added tax (VAT) treatment, landed product costs, payment fees and delivery expenses, together with expected returns and customer acquisition costs. B2B calculations also account for negotiated discounts, payment delays and assumptions about financing costs or unpaid invoices. Businesses selling to both audiences receive separate calculations. Missing inputs remain unknown rather than being converted into an apparent profit forecast.

The launch-check module connects those operating decisions with topics such as the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), consumer rights and VAT. Its initial coverage focuses on physical goods, an EU baseline and selected requirements in Croatia, Germany, France, the Netherlands and Belgium. The guide treats the United Kingdom and Switzerland as separate regimes. It identifies other markets, digital products and regulated goods as areas requiring further research.

For a consumer store, the guide links sales obligations to the checkout and return process. For a business purchasing portal, it examines account verification, purchasing permissions and credit terms. It also explains why personal data protection remains relevant when customers are businesses: employee names and business contact details can still be personal data.

The planner's modules can be used together or separately. Users can download their answers or print a planning brief for discussions with developers and specialist advisers. Planner answers remain in page memory and are cleared when the page reloads. The accompanying article links to official legal sources and vendor documentation. Its research was reviewed on October 01, 2026.

The output is an initial planning brief, not a compliance certificate, legal opinion or vendor quotation. Platform shortlists reflect Peremin's editorial assessment and do not establish that a particular configuration meets every requirement in a destination market.

The planner and guide are available at peremin/eu-ecommerce-launch-planner.

About Peremin

Peremin is the professional brand of Goran Peremin, a Croatian ecommerce and growth marketing strategist. The brand was established in 1984. His work connects ecommerce operations with growth marketing and business analysis. Through peremin, his mission is to help businesses make informed decisions about online growth and the systems supporting it.