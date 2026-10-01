Associate Professor, Sports Management, Flinders University

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Ashlee Morgan is an Associate Professor of Sports Management at Flinders University. Ashlee's primary area of research is the marketing of and marketing through sport. She has worked on various projects focusing on sponsorship, inter-organisational alliances and women's sport. She also focuses on social impact and responsible management, encompassing ethical decision-making, responsible governance, and diversity, equity, and inclusion in sport and events. Ashlee has published various peer-reviewed articles, book chapters and presented at numerous international conferences throughout her academic career.

Ashlee utilises her extensive knowledge of sports governance, commercialisation, and corporate social responsibility to promote ethical decision-making and implement sound business practices across the sport industry.



2026–present Associate Professor, Flinders University

2023–2026 Senior Lecturer, Edith Cowan University

2016–2023 Lecturer, Edith Cowan University 2013–2015 Lecturer, University of Technology Sydney

2013 University of Technology Sydney, PhD

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