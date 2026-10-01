MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Numinus Wellness Founders to Resume Original Executive Roles

October 01, 2026 5:00 PM EDT | Source: Numinus Wellness Inc.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 1, 2026) - Numinus Wellness Inc. (OTC Pink: NUMIF) (" Numinus " or the " Company "), a mental health care company focused on innovative behavioral health treatments with a focus on safe, evidence-based psychedelic-assisted therapies, today announced that its founders will resume their original executive leadership roles, effective October 1, 2026.

Payton Nyquvest, founder and Executive Chair, will return to the role of Chief Executive Officer while continuing as Board Chair, a combined role he previously held. Michael Tan, co-founder, will return to the role of Chief Operating Officer, with responsibility for operational execution and the Company's product development initiatives. Both founders stepped into transitional roles through the Company's restructuring and now return to the leadership structure under which Numinus was originally built.

"I'm grateful for Michael's leadership through Numinus' restructuring and am energized to lead Numinus into its next phase of supporting clinics to deliver these therapies as the field advances," said Mr. Nyquvest.

Management is continuing to work towards achieving revocation of the current cease trade order ("CTO") that is in effect, and to that end it has submitted an updated application with the British Columbia Securities Commission (the "BCSC"). Management also intends to continue advancing its application to list its common shares on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE"). Successfully executing these steps remains management's primary strategy to restore trading, enhance shareholder liquidity, and position the Company for its next phase of growth. A listing on the CSE will be contingent on the Company satisfying the CSE's listing requirements and being approved for the listing on that exchange.

About Numinus

Numinus Wellness Inc. (OTC Pink: NUMIF) helps people to heal and be well through the development and delivery of innovative mental health care and access to safe, evidence-based psychedelic-assisted therapies. The Numinus model – including psychedelic research and training – is at the forefront of a transformation aimed at healing rather than managing symptoms for depression, anxiety, trauma, pain and substance use. At Numinus, we are leading the integration of psychedelic-assisted therapies into mainstream clinical practice and building the foundation for a healthier society.

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SOURCE Numinus Wellness Inc.

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Source: Numinus Wellness Inc.