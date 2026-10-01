403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Delhi's Free-Pass For Mid-Size Electric Trucks Finds No Takers
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Delhi's bid to shift medium-sized goods vehicles from fossil fuels to electric by exempting electric trucks from the city's 'no-entry' restrictions has found no takers so far. Nearly three months into the new electric vehicle (EV) policy, not a single mid-sized, or N2, e-truck has been registered in the capital, government portal Vahan's data showed, raising questions over whether an entry exemption alone is enough to push a switch to the way pricier electric option.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment