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Banking Market Overview

The Business Research Company's Banking Market Industry Outlook Strengthens Amid Rising Global Demand

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The banking sector has experienced significant growth in recent years, driven by changes in technology and customer preferences. Looking ahead, various factors are set to further boost the market's expansion between 2026 and 2030. Let's explore the current size of the banking market, the key forces behind its growth, and the regions leading this transformation.

Current Size and Projected Growth of the Banking Market

The banking market has shown robust growth recently, increasing from $29.51 billion in 2025 to an anticipated $31.52 billion in 2026, achieving a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8%. This historical expansion was largely due to the dominance of branch-based banking, reliance on manual credit evaluations, slower adoption of digital payments, limited financial inclusion in rural areas, and a fragmented banking infrastructure overall. Looking forward, the market is expected to grow significantly, reaching $41.39 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 7.0%. This forecasted surge is supported by factors including the shift toward a cashless economy, growth in digital lending platforms, wider use of data-driven risk assessments, development of real-time payment systems, and improvements in global financial interoperability.

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Understanding What Banking Entails and Its Role in the Economy

Banking involves institutions acting as financial intermediaries that accept deposits from individuals and organizations, manage these funds securely, and extend credit and payment services that facilitate economic transactions. It plays a crucial role in efficiently allocating capital by connecting savers with borrowers, offering lending, savings, and transactional services, while managing liquidity, risks, and overall financial stability. This function supports broader economic growth and financial inclusion by ensuring funds are properly channeled through regulated systems to meet various borrowing needs.

Key Drivers Behind the Banking Market's Expansion

One of the primary forces propelling the banking market forward is the growing adoption of cashless and digital payment methods. These payments involve electronically transferring money for goods and services without using physical cash, typically via cards, mobile wallets, or online banking platforms. The convenience of these methods-faster, contactless transactions with no need to handle cash-is a major reason for their increasing popularity. Banks support this trend by providing secure digital infrastructures like mobile apps, cards, and real-time payment networks that enable smooth and reliable electronic transactions.

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The Impact of Cashless Payments on Market Growth

For example, in July 2024, UK Finance, a UK-based non-profit trade association, reported that contactless transactions in the UK rose to 18.3 billion in 2023, a 7% increase compared to 17.0 billion in 2022. These contactless payments accounted for 38% of all transactions nationally, illustrating the rapid shift toward digital payment channels. Such trends underscore how the widespread use of cashless and digital payments continues to drive growth within the banking market.

Regional Leaders in the Banking Market Landscape

In terms of geographic dominance, North America held the largest share of the banking market in 2025. Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to lead in growth rates during the forecast period. The banking market report also covers other significant regions, including South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive view of the global market's evolving dynamics.

Our 2026 reports feature deeper market intelligence with market attractiveness scoring and analysis, total addressable market (TAM) analysis, company scoring matrix graphics and tables, Excel-based forecasting dashboards, market hotspots infographics, key technologies and future trend analysis, and updated graphics and tables.

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Banking Market Industry Outlook Strengthens Amid Rising Global Demand News Provided By TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd. October 02, 2026, 00:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, International Organizations, World & Regional



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