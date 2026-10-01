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Audio Or Video Market Overview

The Business Research Company's Global Audio Or Video Market To Expand At 7.7% CAGR During The Forecast Period

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- "The audio and video market has witnessed remarkable expansion recently, fueled by rapid advancements in technology and growing consumer demand for high-quality media experiences. This sector is evolving swiftly, driven by innovations in devices and content delivery methods, and it is set to continue its upward trajectory in the coming years. Here is an overview of the market's current status, key growth factors, leading regions, and emerging trends.

Market Size and Growth Prospects in the Audio or Video Market

The audio or video market has experienced substantial growth over recent years. It is projected to increase from $8.98 billion in 2025 to $9.65 billion in 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5%. This growth during the historical period has been supported by the rising adoption of consumer electronics, advancements in HD television and display technologies, the proliferation of smartphones and tablets, growing demand for home entertainment systems, and the evolution of digital broadcasting standards.

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Looking ahead, the market is expected to maintain strong momentum, reaching $13 billion by 2030 with an accelerated CAGR of 7.7%. Factors driving this forecast include the surge in high-bandwidth media consumption, the increasing need for edge-based media processing, growth in wearable A/V devices, expansion of ultra-high definition streaming platforms, and a rising demand for energy-efficient AV semiconductor solutions. Key trends shaping the future include optimization of ultra-low power audio-video processing chips, enhancements in high-definition and 8K video signals, development of advanced multi-channel spatial audio rendering, innovations in real-time video compression with low-latency streaming, and miniaturization of A/V semiconductor components for more compact devices.

Understanding the Components of the Audio or Video Market

Audio or video (A/V) technology encompasses semiconductor components and integrated circuits engineered to process, transmit, and manage audio and visual signals within various electronic devices and systems. These solutions support superior sound reproduction, video rendering, signal conversion, and synchronization across consumer electronics, computing gadgets, communication systems, and professional A/V equipment. Ultimately, they elevate media performance and enrich the user experience by enabling seamless audio and visual interactions.

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Major Forces Powering Growth in the Audio or Video Market

One of the primary drivers behind the audio or video market's expansion is the growing consumption of streaming media. Streaming refers to the real-time online access and playback of video or audio content without permanent storage on a device. This trend has accelerated due to the widespread availability of high-speed internet, which allows users to enjoy uninterrupted, high-quality content on demand. Audio and video formats are central to streaming, as they deliver the digital content that audiences access instantly online.

For example, a report from Nielsen, a US-based software company, revealed that in 2023, viewers in the United States streamed the equivalent of 21 million years of video content. This marks a 21% increase compared to 17 million years streamed in 2022, underscoring the sharp rise in streaming consumption. Such statistics demonstrate how the surge in streaming is propelling demand in the audio or video segment.

Leading Region Driving Audio or Video Market Expansion

In 2025, Asia-Pacific held the largest share of the audio or video market. This region is also forecasted to be the fastest-growing market throughout the forecast period. The market analysis covers regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a global perspective on regional growth trends.

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. Key technologies and future trends

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Global Audio Or Video Market To Expand At 7.7% CAGR During The Forecast Period News Provided By TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd. October 02, 2026, 00:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, International Organizations, Technology, Telecommunications, World & Regional



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