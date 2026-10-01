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Healthy Realty Projects May Escape Pain From Developer's Bankruptcy
(MENAFN- Live Mint) New Delhi: Homebuyers in healthy real estate projects may soon be spared the fallout when their developer defaults on another project. The insolvency watchdog is set to tweak regulations to allow the committee of creditors (CoC) to recommend keeping solvent projects out of bankruptcy proceedings, even when the developer as a whole enters the Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP), according to two people in the know.
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