Tragic Pune School Picnic: 8 Students Drown In Sea Off Diveagar Beach

Eight students of Winners Academy in Alandi, Pune, drowned in the sea off Diveagar beach in Raigad district on Thursday during a school picnic, police said.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Raju Sonawane said teachers and students from the academy had visited Diveagar Beach and entered the sea. "Today, teachers and students from 'Winners Academy' in Alandi, Pune, visited Diveagar Beach. They ventured into the sea but failed to accurately gauge the water conditions and the result was that eight students lost their lives," Sonawane told ANI.

Aftermath and Official Response

Local residents gathered outside Winners Academy in Alandi town of Pune late Thursday night after the incident.

Maharashtra Minister Bharatshet Gogawale visited the hospital in the district where the deceased students were taken. He said the authorities would send the bodies to their respective villages after post-mortem. "It is a tragic incident. We will send the bodies back to the students' villages after the post-mortem... We are working out way to send the rest of the people back to their places," Gogawale told ANI.

Pimpri-Chinchwad ACP Yogesh Ranjankar said police are coordinating with the Raigad administration. "We are in touch with the senior administration and local authorities in Raigad. We have let them know that we are ready to help with whatever legal action is currently underway there. As for the eight students who tragically drowned, legal action is being taken regarding their deaths..." Ranjankar said.

Earlier in the day, the office of the Superintendent of Police said a total of 48 students and teachers from Winners Academy, Alandi, Pune, comprising 25 boys, 17 girls, and 6 teachers, visited Dighi Sagari, Diveagar Beach, for a picnic and tour. The officials said that eight students drowned while swimming at the beach and their bodies have been found.

Leaders Offer Condolences

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar spoke with the Raigad District Collector over the telephone following the tragic incident. She directed the administration to closely monitor the rescue and relief operations and the situation on the ground, and to take immediate necessary action. Sunetra Pawar expressed her grief and condolences to the families of the victims.

NCP-SCP leader Supriya Sule also expressed condolences over the incident. "It's a very, very unfortunate incident. We are shocked by the news. We are awaiting further details, and I'm just hoping that some of the students who are injured are brought home safely". (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)