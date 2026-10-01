Kashmir Valley To See First Major Snowfall Spell From Oct 8 - Kashmir Observer

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)Jammu and Kashmir is likely to witness the season's first major spell of rain and snowfall between October 8 and 11, with a strong Western Disturbance expected to affect the Union Territory, according to a weather forecast.

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The weather is likely to remain mostly dry across J&K until October 5, while conditions may change from October 8, Kashmir Weather Forecast said, putting the current possibility of the spell at around 55 per cent.

Snowfall during the period is mainly expected over the higher reaches, while rain could occur across the plains and lower-lying areas.

The forecast, however, cautioned that the assessment is an early indication and that the exact timing and intensity of the weather system could change as it approaches the region.

“More updates will be shared as the dates come closer,” Kashmir Weather Forecast said.

Meanwhile, evening weather parameters issued by the India Meteorological Department showed dry conditions across Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, with no rainfall recorded at the listed stations during the observation period.

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Srinagar recorded a maximum temperature of 29.3°C and a minimum of 10.2°C, while Jammu recorded a maximum of 32.6°C and a minimum of 20.4°C.

Gulmarg recorded a maximum of 20.6°C and a minimum of 7.2°C, while Pahalgam recorded 25.5°C and 6°C, respectively. (KNO)