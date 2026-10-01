Zelensky Awards Hero Of Ukraine Title To Five More Service Members, Four Posthumously
The decrees state that the title was awarded for personal courage and heroism demonstrated in defending Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as for devoted service to the Ukrainian people.
Specifically under Decree No. 987/2026, the title of Hero of Ukraine, with the Order of the Gold Star, was awarded to Senior Sergeant Olha Oleksandrivna Taran, under Decree No. 988/2026, the title was awarded to Sergeant Oleksandr Olehovych Kalashnyk, under Decree No. 989/202, the title was awarded to Junior Sergeant Maryna Vitaliivna Hrytsenko, under Decree No. 990/2026, the title was awarded to Senior Soldier Oleksandr Viktorovych Onyshchenko.
All four were awarded the title posthumously.Read also: Zelensky awards another 135 military personnel, 77 posthumously
Under Decree No. 991/2026, Private Yurii Mykolaiovych Melnyk was awarded the title of Hero of Ukraine.
As Ukrinform reported, October 1 is also celebrated in Ukraine as Defenders and Defendresses Day of Ukraine.
Photo: Office of the President
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment