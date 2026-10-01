Zelensky Awards Hero Of Ukraine Title To Five More Service Members, Four Posthumously

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The relevant decrees, dated October 1, were published on the President's website, Ukrinform reports.

The decrees state that the title was awarded for personal courage and heroism demonstrated in defending Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as for devoted service to the Ukrainian people.

Specifically under Decree No. 987/2026, the title of Hero of Ukraine, with the Order of the Gold Star, was awarded to Senior Sergeant Olha Oleksandrivna Taran, under Decree No. 988/2026, the title was awarded to Sergeant Oleksandr Oleh­ovych Kalashnyk, under Decree No. 989/202, the title was awarded to Junior Sergeant Maryna Vitaliivna Hrytsenko, under Decree No. 990/2026, the title was awarded to Senior Soldier Oleksandr Viktorovych Onyshchenko.

All four were awarded the title posthumously.

Zelensky awards another 135 military personnel, 77 posthumously

Under Decree No. 991/2026, Private Yurii Mykolaiovych Melnyk was awarded the title of Hero of Ukraine.

As Ukrinform reported, October 1 is also celebrated in Ukraine as Defenders and Defend­resses Day of Ukraine.

Photo: Office of the President