New Music Release From Rich Murray Music (How Long)

Cover Art for this single release

New CMA member still storming the Country / Americana Music Scene with another respectable musical effort

LEXINGTON, KY, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Singer / songwriter Rich Murray has a new single coming out titled“How Long” as a follow up to his last very successful effort titled“It Smells Like Weed.” Rich says this tune is a little more serious in nature, as the last release was intended to be observational humor, inspiring folks to smile while reflecting on the state of marijuana use throughout the world in general, and the fact that it is not as inconspicuous in society now, whether it's legal in any given jurisdiction or not. The tune did well in the Americana market and is still gaining momentum in other markets on a daily basis. If you haven't heard“It Smells Like Weed” yet you can watch the official lyric video here: It Smells Like Weed (Official Lyric Video) By Rich MurrayMeanwhile, the production duo of Rich Murray & Dane Clark has just completed mixing and mastering the new single titled“How Long.” Most folks agree it has an Irish / Celtic country feel to it, especially on the intro, however it doesn't lack any of the vocal power or catchy hooks we've come to expect from Rich Murray & company. Murray says he intends to stay on the Americana path for marketing this tune as well.“I actually wrote this song when I was in my early 20's” says Murray.“It was just at a time when I was questioning life in general and How Long will anything really last?” Some of those deep thoughts included love, the earth, the sun, the moon and one's general state of healthiness. How Long will any of these things last was exactly what the younger Murray was questioning within these lyrics.“I think these concerns are still relevant in today's world” says Murray.“Whether you believe in global warming or not, I think we all need to do our best to take care of the planet we will ultimately leave for future generations.”Murray says the last quarter of 2026 moving into 2027 is expected to be just as busy and groundbreaking as anything that's been produced to date. In fact, he says collaboration efforts are building momentum, which include co-writing, publishing & performance opportunities via his new CMA membership, as well as some duet productions. You can find the new single official lyric video here: How Long (Official Lyric Video) by Rich MurrayContact Rich @ for all things music & business related. ©(P) Rich Murray Music -ASCAP - all rights reserved

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How Long (Official Lyric Video) by Rich Murray

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New Music Release from Rich Murray Music (How Long) News Provided By Rich Murray Music ascap October 01, 2026, 23:46 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Music Industry



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