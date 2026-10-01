Evan White Proposes The Chief Market Memory Officer As A New Model For Marketing Leadership

Evan White Public Relations turning ideas into reality since 2006.

The communications strategist argues that someone must own how a company becomes understood, remembered, and trusted across the market.

- Evan WhiteSANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Public relations strategist Evan White is proposing a new model for executive marketing leadership: the Chief Market Memory Officer, or CMMO, responsible for connecting the stories, relationships, customer evidence, and public signals that shape a company's reputation.The concept builds on White's Market Memory Framework and addresses a question he believes founders should bring into their next leadership meeting: Who owns what the market remembers about our company?“Ask a founder who owns the website, the sales pipeline, or the product roadmap, and you'll usually get a name,” said White, founder of Evan White PR.“Ask who owns what people understand and remember about the company, and the answer gets much less clear. Yet that understanding affects every introduction, every recommendation, and every sales conversation.”White outlines the proposed responsibility in his essay,“Why the Next Fractional CMO Will Really Be a Chief Market Memory Officer.”He describes Market Memory as the collection of evidence, relationships, stories, and repeated signals that cause a market to remember, trust, and recommend a business. The CMMO model places responsibility for building that memory at the leadership level.When Marketing Activity Adds Up to an Unclear CompanyA business can have an active marketing department and still leave buyers struggling to explain what it does.Its sales team may tell one story. Its founder may emphasize another. Its website may describe features while its customers talk about outcomes. Conference appearances, podcast interviews, announcements, and partner communications may each work individually without reinforcing a clear position.White argues that someone needs the authority to connect those efforts.“You can have a full content calendar and still be a company nobody can explain,” White said.“The test is what someone says about you when you're not in the room. Can they explain what you do, who you help, and why you matter? Can they point to something that makes them believe it?”Under the proposed model, the Chief Market Memory Officer would coordinate three responsibilities:Connect the company's story. Align executive communications, sales positioning, product messaging, customer stories, and partner conversations so that each helps the market develop a clearer understanding of the business.Create evidence people can reference. Help turn customer outcomes, original research, product demonstrations, executive expertise, and industry participation into material that people can examine, share, and use to evaluate the company.Assess what the market retains. Look beyond publication counts and campaign activity to examine whether customers can explain the company, prospects recognize its expertise, partners recommend it, and independent sources support its positioning.A Leadership Responsibility That Can Start TodayWhite is proposing the CMMO as a model for how marketing leadership works. Companies could assign the responsibility to an existing CMO, a fractional executive, a communications leader, or a founder, depending on their stage and structure.Revenue, pipeline, customer acquisition, and marketing performance remain essential measures. The proposed model asks leaders to also examine the reputation and recognition that support those outcomes over time.“A founder doesn't need to change anyone's title tomorrow,” White said.“They do need to make sure somebody is connecting the work. If you're investing in customer stories, press, events, podcasts, and executive visibility, those investments should keep making the company easier to understand.”AI Adds Another Reason to Examine the Public StoryWhite's proposal also asks companies to consider how they are represented in AI-generated answers.As buyers use AI tools alongside search, professional networks, reviews, and peer recommendations, White argues that leaders should examine the public information available about their business and whether it supports an accurate account of what the company does.The CMMO model includes reviewing those representations, identifying inaccuracies or missing context, and strengthening the underlying public evidence.“If a prospective customer asks someone about your company, what answer do they get?” White said.“That someone might be a colleague, a customer, an analyst, or an AI assistant. You should care whether the answer is accurate and whether there's evidence behind it.”Five Questions for a Founder's Next Leadership MeetingWhite recommends starting with five questions:Can our customers clearly explain what we do and why they chose us?Does our sales story match what our executives say publicly?What credible evidence supports our most important claims?What do independent sources and AI tools say about our business?Who is responsible for connecting those answers and addressing the gaps?The questions give companies a starting point for assessing whether their communications are building a coherent reputation.“A good marketing investment should leave you with more than a report showing what happened that month,” White said.“It should leave the market with a clearer understanding of your company and another reason to trust it. Someone needs to own that.”Read the full essay at EvanWhitePR.About Evan White PREvan White PR helps founders, technology companies, and growth businesses build clear positioning, credible public evidence, and lasting Market Memory. Founded by communications strategist Evan White, the firm's work spans public relations, executive thought leadership, customer storytelling, analyst relationships, podcasts, conference strategy, and strategic partnerships. White brings nearly twenty years of experience helping companies turn complex ideas into stories and experiences people remember.Learn more at evanwhitepr.

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Evan White Proposes the Chief Market Memory Officer as a New Model for Marketing Leadership News Provided By Evan White PR October 01, 2026, 23:53 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Technology



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