Hollywood Feed And Sunbit Launch National Rollout Of World Elite Mastercard In All 175+ Hollywood Feed Stores And Online

Hollywood Feed has launched a nationwide rollout of the Hollywood Feed World Elite Mastercard® in partnership with Sunbit.

Designed around the recurring purchases that define pet ownership, the new card offers everyday rewards.

The card offers 20% off a first Hollywood Feed purchase plus rewards on purchases made at Hollywood Feed and everywhere Mastercard is accepted during the first year.

The card is now available to eligible customers at all 175+ Hollywood Feed locations and online at

New card offers 20% off first Hollywood Feed purchase and rewards on purchases at Hollywood Feed and everywhere Mastercard is accepted during the first year

- Bill Walsh, Chief Customer Officer at SunbitMEMPHIS, TN, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Hollywood Feed, the healthy and holistic pet food and supply retailer known for premium nutrition and expert in-store guidance, has launched a nationwide rollout of the Hollywood Feed World Elite Mastercardin partnership with personalized finance partner, Sunbit. The card is now available to eligible customers at all 175+ Hollywood Feed locations and online at .Designed around the recurring purchases that define pet ownership, the new card offers everyday rewards. Cardholders receive 20% off their first Hollywood Feed purchase, earn 5% back in Hollywood Feed rewards on purchases made everywhere Mastercard is accepted during the first year and continue earning 5% back in Hollywood Feed rewards on purchases at Hollywood Feed.The nationwide launch comes as U.S. pet industry spending climbed to approximately $158 billion in 20251, driven by continued consumer investment in premium nutrition, wellness and preventive care. As those costs become a larger part of the household budget, consumers are looking for smarter ways to manage recurring expenses, prompting retailers to rethink traditional loyalty programs in favor of more personalized, value-driven experiences.Hollywood Feed strategically selected Sunbit for its ability to build personalized financial products that deliver real value without the complexity that makes many loyalty programs go unused.“People don't come to Hollywood Feed just to buy pet food. They come to us for trusted advice, premium nutrition, and products that help keep their pets happy and healthy,” said Shawn McGhee, President of Hollywood Feed.“We recognize that helping a pet thrive is a long-term commitment, and we wanted to reward the customers who trust us to be part of that journey by giving them meaningful value every time they shop.”The Hollywood Feed World Elite Mastercard is the latest addition to Sunbit's growing portfolio of co-branded credit card programs, reflecting the company's strategy of helping brands deepen customer relationships through embedded financial products."In the first few weeks, cardholders are using the Hollywood Feed World Elite Mastercard well beyond our projections, spending twice as much per in-store transaction, while 75% of total spend is occurring outside of stores. This shows that we didn't just build a store card; we built an everyday card people reach for first. Bringing it to all 175+ locations puts real rewards in front of every shopper on the purchases they're already making every month," said Bill Walsh, Chief Customer Officer at Sunbit.Through Mastercard's trusted global network, customers benefit from AI-powered fraud monitoring, Mastercard ID theft protection, and Mastercard Zero Liability Protection, helping ensure every transaction is secure and protected.The Hollywood Feed World Elite Mastercardpre-launched at 35 Hollywood Feed locations in Memphis and Atlanta during August prior to the nationwide release. Interested customers may visit their nearest Hollywood Feed location to apply for the card or do so online at .About Hollywood FeedHollywood Feed serves pets, their owners, caretakers and communities in more than 175 stores across 19 states. Consistently ranking atop consumer choice awards in the markets it serves, Hollywood Feed has been named to Newsweek's list of America's Best Retailers (ranking #1 in the pet care category), Newsweek's list of America's Best Customer Service, Pet Business' list of Top 25 Retailers in North America, USA Today's list of 10 Best Pet Stores and Pet Age's Retailer Excellence Awards, in addition to being named Best Pet Store by The Memphis Flyer, Best of Dallas, Best of North Atlanta, and Best of Asheville, to name a few. Hollywood Feed proudly stands by its brand promise: If your pet doesn't love it or if you don't love it, we will gladly replace or refund it. Learn more about Hollywood Feed at and .About SunbitSunbit is a personalized finance partner that unlocks your best way to pay. Our goal is to help every individual realize their financial potential by building solutions for people who want to make the most of their money in the smartest way possible. Powered by proprietary AI, Sunbit replaces one-size-fits-all financing with smart, tailored solutions built around each person's unique financial situation. To date, Sunbit has served 6+ million customers across 45,000+ locations nationwide, through vertical-specific platforms, cross-vertical partners like Stripe, and a growing portfolio of no-fee co-brand and Sunbit-branded credit cards. Loans are made by Transportation Alliance Bank Inc., doing business as TAB Bank, which determines qualifications for and terms of credit. The Hollywood Feed Credit Card is issued by TAB Bank pursuant to license by Mastercard International Incorporated.1 U.S. pet industry spending reached approximately $158 billion in 2025 according to the American Pet Products Association.

Angela B Okeon

ABO Marketing & Communications

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Hollywood Feed and Sunbit Launch National Rollout of World Elite Mastercard in all 175+ Hollywood Feed Stores and Online News Provided By ABO Marketing & Communications October 01, 2026, 23:55 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Consumer Goods, Retail



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