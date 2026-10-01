Venti Launches North America's First Autonomous Truck Fleet For Railroads With #1 U.S. Rail

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Boston, Massachusetts, USA, Oct. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Venti Technologies, a leader in autonomous vehicle (AV) operations for industrial yards and logistics hubs, today announced it will launch the U.S.'s first-ever AV truck fleet for an intermodal rail yard in 2026, a milestone moment for American freight.

The first-of-its-kind launch will see Venti-equipped, driver-out trucks load, move, and unload shipping containers in the thick of live yard operations, threading between cranes, trains, forklifts, and heavy human traffic. The AI-powered trucks require no dedicated lanes or terminal modification.

By ensuring reliable operations and easing supply chain bottlenecks, Venti's trucks can reduce transportation costs 40-70% within logistics operations.

“America's supply chain is about to get its first truly autonomous fleet,” said Heidi Wyle, Ph.D., Founder and CEO of Venti Technologies.“We have proven our autonomy technology works in real-world continuous production - not in a pilot, not on a test track, but by moving over 360,000 real containers 24/7 around the clock in one of the most complex, busiest ports on Earth. We are bringing that expertise to revolutionize the U.S. supply chain.”

Powered by Venti software and its AI-powered autonomy model, the vehicles can operate in day, night, rain, snow, and other inclement weather. Venti's trucks can be retrofitted or newly produced depending upon a customer's needs.

U.S. Launch and Deployment Plans

Venti's U.S. launch will deliver on the long-term commercial agreement the company announced in July 2026 with the leading Class 1 North American intermodal railroad. That agreement foresees more than 130 autonomous container-moving trucks operating across eight railroad sites by 2027, with potential expansion to more than 600 vehicles by the end of the decade. Venti will provide further details on the U.S. launch in coming weeks.

Operational Performance and Market Context

Supply chain inefficiencies are estimated to be $600 billion per year. Automation in the supply chain lowers costs, ensures reliability, improves safety, and helps relieve bottlenecks. Focused on that mission, Venti is the only company outside China to have operationalized driver-out autonomous vehicles at scale in real-world logistics hubs and industrial yards. Its fleet has traveled more than 500,000 autonomous miles and has had no critical incidents.

Venti-equipped AV trucks have operated 24/7 in full commercial production for nearly three years at PSA Singapore, the world's largest container transhipment hub. They move amidst 1,200 human-driven trucks. The vehicles manage localization and decision-making on board and drive and park within 1-inch (2 cm) positional accuracy, which results in ensured safety and streamlined operations.

Driven by persistent labor constraints and rising throughput demands, the port and container terminal automation market is projected to grow from $4.4 billion in 2026 to $11.4 billion by 2036.

About Venti Technologies

Venti Technologies is a world leader in autonomous vehicle logistics for industrial yards and logistics hubs, including ports, rail yards, airports, warehouses, and factories. Founded in 2018 by a team with strong MIT roots, the company is pioneering the future of AI-powered transportation for moving goods. Its highly flexible and industrial-grade precision technology enables rapid deployment and best-in-class safety and operational efficiency for customers. For more information, visit .





CONTACT: Steve Marchant Brodeur Partners...