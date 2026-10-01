Visualping Launches An In-App AI Assistant That Explains Monitor Alerts

VANCOUVER, B.C. - October 01, 2026 - Visualping, the website change detection platform used by more than 2 million people and 85% of Fortune 500 companies, has launched the Visualping Assistant, an AI chat built into the Visualping dashboard. It is available now in Beta to every signed-in user on every plan, including Free.

The assistant answers product questions using Visualping's help center articles, understands which monitors a user has selected, and replies to questions about page changes with the before and after screenshots and diff image attached.

Visualping users have always been told when a page changes. The questions that come next, such as why a monitor alerted, how to ignore a rotating banner, or how often a check runs, used to mean searching the help center, opening a monitor's timeline, or waiting on a support reply.

With the Visualping Assistant, users click the chat icon at the bottom right of their dashboard and ask. Selecting one or more monitors first gives the assistant that context, so a question like "Why did this one alert yesterday?" needs no further explanation.

When a user asks what changed, the reply shows the change itself, not only a text description.

When a question needs a person, the assistant can hand the conversation to Visualping's support team with the chat history attached, so users do not have to explain the problem twice.

"The Visualping Assistant makes finding answers and troubleshooting alerts easier than ever," said Matthew Fane, Head of Product at Visualping. "It can see your monitors, their settings and their change history, so when you ask why something alerted, you get an answer about your monitor, with the screenshots of what changed."

The Visualping Assistant is live now at . No setup is required. The assistant is available in the user's dashboard at the bottom right.

About Visualping

Visualping is the world's most trusted website change monitoring platform, helping over 2 million users and teams at 85% of Fortune 500 companies track the web changes that matter most, from competitor pricing and regulatory updates to job postings and product launches.