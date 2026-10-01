Vegas Beekeepers Warn Homeowners To Check For Hidden Honeybee Colonies Before Halloween Decorating

MENAFN - GetNews)"A large beehive found in an attic in Las Vegas."Las Vegas beekeepers are urging homeowners to inspect outdoor spaces for hidden honeybee colonies before putting up Halloween decorations. Colonies can form inside wall voids, rooflines, sheds, cardboard boxes, and decorative landscaping areas that may be disturbed by ladders, lights, inflatables, spider webs, and other seasonal displays.

LAS VEGAS, NV - October 1, 2026 - As homeowners across the Las Vegas Valley pull Halloween decorations from attics, sheds, garages, and outdoor storage areas, local beekeepers are reminding residents to watch for hidden honeybee colonies before reaching into dark or enclosed spaces.

Honeybee colonies can establish themselves in quiet residential cavities, including wall voids, eaves, block wall openings, irrigation valve boxes, sheds, and dense vegetation. By fall, a colony that has been growing through the warmer months can be well established and contain a large number of bees. Africanized honeybees are well established in the Las Vegas area, and disturbed colonies can respond defensively in large numbers.

"A colony that has been building since spring can be well established by the time people start pulling out their Halloween decorations," said Betsy Lewis, owner of Vegas Bees and a working beekeeper in the Las Vegas region. "Someone reaches into an old box or goes into their attic and discovers there are thousands of bees in there. We've had calls that started with, 'I was just putting up Halloween decorations.'"

Before decorating, Vegas Bees recommends that homeowners take a few minutes to look over eaves, sheds, storage boxes, wall openings, and thick bushes. A steady stream of bees entering and leaving the same opening may indicate an established colony.

Homeowners should keep children and pets away from any suspected colony and avoid disturbing the area. Power tools, blowers, and other equipment that create significant vibration or noise should not be used near an active colony. Residents should also avoid spraying a colony with store-bought chemicals or attempting to seal its entrance, as these actions can make the situation more difficult to resolve and may cause bees to enter unintended areas of the home.

Not every stinging insect encountered during fall decorating is a honeybee. Wasps and yellow jackets are also common around homes. Honeybees are generally fuzzy and golden-brown, while wasps and yellow jackets typically have smooth bodies and more prominent yellow or black markings.

If bees begin attacking, people should move quickly into an enclosed building or vehicle while protecting their face and head as much as possible. Jumping into water is not an effective way to escape a bee attack. Once safely indoors, any stingers should be removed by scraping them out with a fingernail or card rather than squeezing them. Anyone experiencing trouble breathing, swelling of the face or throat, dizziness, or a severe reaction should call 911 for emergency medical attention.

Homeowners who discover a honeybee colony should maintain a safe distance and contact a qualified bee removal professional rather than attempting to disturb the colony themselves.

About Vegas Bees

Vegas Bees is a live bee removal and relocation company founded by local beekeepers Betsy Lewis and Pete Rizzo. The company serves homeowners and businesses throughout the Las Vegas Valley and surrounding communities, providing live removal of honeybee colonies from residential and commercial properties. Vegas Bees focuses on careful hive extraction and relocation rather than extermination chemicals, with an emphasis on public safety, education, and protecting honeybee colonies when possible.