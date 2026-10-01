MENAFN - GetNews)"Verified Injector displays structured credential information for medical spas, including named clinicians, professional license matches, medical director information and the date licensing records were last checked. Shown is the Verified Injector profile for Avinity Health in Scottsdale, Arizona."Verified Injector launches as an independent medical spa verification platform designed to help consumers and AI systems identify clinicians associated with medical spas and check their professional licenses against public records.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - October 01, 2026 - Verified Injector, a new independent medical spa verification platform, has launched a website designed to make it easier for consumers and artificial intelligence systems to identify the clinicians associated with medical spas and verify their professional licenses against public records.

The platform launches covering approximately 5,100 medical spa listings across Arizona, Florida and Colorado, with additional states planned as coverage expands. Of those, approximately 1,000 listings have at least one named clinician matched to a current state professional license record. Most of the remaining clinics do not publicly name a clinician on their website, so there is no record to check.

Unlike traditional medical spa directories that primarily focus on services, reviews and business information, Verified Injector focuses on the medical professionals behind each practice.

For clinics where sufficient information is publicly available, Verified Injector identifies named physicians, nurses and other clinicians and checks their credentials against applicable professional licensing records.

Consumers can search medical spas with verified clinician licenses in Arizona, Florida and Colorado and review the verification details for each listing.

"Consumers can find hundreds of reviews for a medical spa in seconds, but determining who is actually providing the medical care and whether that person's professional license can be verified is often much harder," said Walt Opaska, founder of Verified Injector. "We built Verified Injector to make that information easier for people to find and easier for AI systems to understand."

Growing Concern About Unlicensed Medical Spa Providers

The launch comes as regulators continue to warn consumers about medical procedures being performed by individuals without appropriate professional licenses.

In January 2026, the New York Department of State announced the results of a statewide investigation of businesses offering medical spa services. According to the department's announcement, investigators inspected 223 businesses and cited 87 for possible violations, including unlawful practice of medicine. Investigators also reported identifying individuals without appropriate licenses providing medical services and finding expired or suspected counterfeit Botox and fillers at some businesses. (Source: New York Department of State, "New York Department of State Issues Warning to Consumers After Investigations into Med Spa Services," January 8, 2026)

The findings illustrate a basic challenge for consumers. A medical spa may have an established website, strong reviews and an active social media presence while still making it difficult for a prospective patient to determine exactly which medical professionals are associated with the practice and independently verify their credentials.

Injectable treatments such as Botox and dermal fillers are medical procedures, and licensing and supervision requirements vary by state and profession.

Verified Injector is designed to make the first step in that verification process easier.

Showing Consumers Who Is Behind the Medical Spa

Each Verified Injector clinic profile is designed to provide information that may not be obvious from a medical spa's own marketing materials.

Depending on the information available for a practice, a Verified Injector listing may include:



Named clinicians associated with the medical spa

Professional titles and credentials

Medical director information

Professional license matches

License status and expiration information when available

National Provider Identifier information

Licensing board or government source

Date licensing information was last checked A unique verification reference

When a clinic receives Verified status, the listing explains what was verified rather than simply displaying a generic verification badge.

For example, a listing may state that all named clinicians associated with a practice were matched to current state professional license records and show the date those records were last checked.

More information about how Verified Injector checks medical spa clinicians against state license records is available on the site.

Verification Built for Consumers and Artificial Intelligence

Verified Injector was also developed around a rapidly changing way consumers discover healthcare and aesthetic providers: artificial intelligence.

Consumers increasingly use AI assistants and search engines to research questions such as "best Botox injector near me," "medical spas in Scottsdale" or "licensed Botox injector in Phoenix."

AI systems can readily discover reviews, advertisements, social media content and business websites. Determining which clinicians are associated with a practice and connecting those individuals with professional licensing information can require considerably more research.

Verified Injector organizes clinic and clinician information into structured profiles intended to make credential information easier for both people and machine systems to identify and verify.

"If an AI system recommends a medical spa, we believe it should have access to more than reviews and marketing claims," Opaska said. "It should also be able to determine who the medical professionals are and find evidence that their professional credentials have been checked against authoritative licensing records."

Verified Injector does not replace state licensing boards. Instead, the platform organizes information derived from public records and identifies the sources used in its verification process.

Independent Verification

Verified Injector does not accept payment in exchange for Verified status.

Clinics can be reviewed and verified without purchasing a listing or subscription. The company may offer optional services to verified practices, but those services do not determine whether a practice receives Verified status.

The platform also distinguishes between confirming a professional license and determining whether a particular procedure is within an individual's legal scope of practice. Scope-of-practice rules and supervision requirements differ by state and profession.

Medical spas can learn about free license verification for medical spa clinics, including how to claim a listing.

About Verified Injector

Verified Injector is an independent medical spa and cosmetic injector verification platform designed to make professional licensing information easier for consumers, search engines and artificial intelligence systems to find and understand.

The platform identifies clinicians publicly associated with medical spas and checks available credentials against professional licensing and provider databases. Verified Injector is expanding its database across the United States with the goal of creating a broad verification resource for the medical aesthetics industry.

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