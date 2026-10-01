Advanced Pain Solutions Expands Integrative Care Model As A Premier Non-Surgical Pain Control Clinic In Redmond, OR

MENAFN - GetNews)"A healthcare provider at Advanced Pain Solutions, a dedicated pain control clinic in Redmond, OR, reviews a spine model with a patient to explain conservative, non-surgical treatment options for chronic back and joint pain."Advanced Pain Solutions has expanded its non-surgical care model as a multi-modal pain control clinic in Redmond, OR. Led by Dr. Kent Rookstool, DC, the practice integrates precision chiropractic adjustments, functional rehabilitation, and regenerative tissue protocols. Designed to address chronic joint wear, spinal misalignments, and nerve discomfort, this drug-free approach helps Central Oregon residents resolve persistent pain, restore mobility, and avoid unnecessary surgery.

REDMOND, OR - October 01, 2026 - To expand access to non-surgical healthcare across Central Oregon, Advanced Pain Solution is broadening its integrative treatment model for acute and chronic musculoskeletal conditions. Founded and directed by Dr. Kent Rookstool, DC, the practice combines conservative spinal care, targeted physical rehabilitation, and advanced tissue therapies. The comprehensive approach provides active adults, seniors, and manual workers in Redmond with a structured, drug-free pathway to relieve persistent joint and spine pain, restore natural physical function, and avoid unnecessary surgical procedures or ongoing pharmaceutical dependency.

Meeting Local Demand for Conservative Pain Management

Living in Redmond and the High Desert region often means leading an active, physically demanding life. Whether engaging in outdoor recreation, managing agricultural work, or enduring repetitive strain from manual labor and sedentary desk environments, local residents frequently experience severe mechanical wear on their joints and spine. Over time, unaddressed postural stress and spinal misalignments can lead to chronic nerve irritation, persistent stiffness, and accelerated cartilage degeneration.

Historically, patients suffering from complex back or joint discomfort were faced with limited long-term options: relying on temporary prescription medications or undergoing invasive surgical procedures. As awareness of non-invasive options grows, local residents are seeking personalized pain management in Redmond, Oregon, that targets the underlying structural causes of their discomfort rather than merely masking symptoms.

An Integrative Approach to Musculoskeletal Care

As a multi-modal pain control clinic in Redmond, O, Advanced Pain Solutions emphasizes a complete diagnostic and therapeutic framework. Rather than relying on a single treatment method, the clinical team tailors care plans to each patient's specific anatomical needs, combining gentle mechanical alignment with restorative tissue care.

This multi-disciplinary strategy supports patient recovery through several key mechanisms:



Restoration of Spinal Alignment: Precision manipulation reduces mechanical pressure on impinged nerves and redistributes weight-bearing forces across joint structures.

Targeted Biological Support: Cellular protocols deliver concentrated tissue matrices directly into compromised joint capsules to assist natural structural maintenance and calm chronic inflammation.

Functional Mobility Gains: Customized physical rehabilitation strengthens surrounding stabilizing muscles, improving flexibility and range of motion.

Joint Preservation: Non-surgical intervention helps patients slow progressive joint wear and maintain native joint integrity. Drug-Free Relief: Patient-centered protocols focus on long-term mechanical stability without reliance on daily pain medications.

Evaluating Kinetic Chain Health for Lasting Results

A defining aspect of the clinical philosophy at Advanced Pain Solutions is evaluating full kinetic chain function. Because mechanical dysfunction in one part of the body-such as the pelvis or lower back-frequently leads to compensatory pain in distant joints like the knees or shoulders, Dr. Rookstool conducts comprehensive physical assessments and movement analyses before establishing a plan of care.

By addressing global biomechanics alongside targeted treatments, the clinic delivers comprehensive pain solutions tailored to individual recovery goals. As part of this evolving multi-modal care suite, the clinic continues to feature advanced joint preservation options, including stem cell therapy for shoulder pain in Redmon, allowing patients to receive specialized regenerative care in tandem with foundational chiropractic alignment.

"When a person deals with chronic pain, it affects every single aspect of their daily life-from their ability to perform at work to enjoying outdoor activities with their family," says Dr. Kent Rookstool, DC, Chiropractic Physician and founder of Advanced Pain Solutions. "Our goal as an integrative practice is to look at the entire picture. By restoring proper biomechanical function and supporting the body's natural restorative processes, we can help our patients experience lasting, meaningful relief."

"Central Oregon is an incredibly active community, and our patients want solutions that allow them to stay mobile without undergoing major surgery or taking prescription drugs indefinitely," Dr. Rookstool adds. "We are proud to serve as a trusted local resource where patients receive compassionate, evidence-informed care designed to restore their independence and overall quality of life."

Patient Consultations and Local Access

Advanced Pain Solutions is currently accepting new patients from Redmond, Bend, and surrounding Central Oregon communities. Prospective patients experiencing chronic spinal stiffness, nerve compression, or joint discomfort can undergo a thorough clinical assessment to determine if conservative care is right for their condition.

To learn more about non-surgical treatment options or to schedule an initial consultation, residents can visit the clinic's official website or contact the Redmond office directly.

About Advanced Pain Solutions

Advanced Pain Solutions is a leading integrative healthcare clinic located in Redmond, Oregon. Led by Dr. Kent Rookstool, DC, the practice specializes in non-surgical joint restoration, precision chiropractic adjustments, functional physical rehabilitation, and regenerative tissue protocols. Advanced Pain Solutions is committed to providing residents throughout Redmond and Central Oregon with safe, non-invasive, drug-free treatment options designed to relieve chronic pain, optimize mobility, and support long-term physical wellness.