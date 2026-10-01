MENAFN - GetNews)"62% of shoppers looking for at home nail kits reported having thin nails. When users are considering what the best gel nail kit is in Australia, they want to be sure it's good for their nails, and can help them grow. New data from a leading at home nail kit company Ezmio Beauty shows what users really want out of an at home nail gel kit"What really constitutes the best at home nail kit Australia? The people have spoken in a consumer quiz conducted by leading Australian at home nail gel kit company Ezmio Beauty.

Sydney, Australia - October 01, 2026 - More than six in 10 at-home nail kit shoppers say their nails are thin, according to new data from leading at-home nail kit company and Australian beauty brand Ezmio Beauty. Almost half (46%) report damaged nails, while fewer than one in four (24%) describe theirs as healthy.

The findings are drawn from nearly 1,900 responses to the brand's online nail quiz. They show who is really shopping for at-home nail kits: beginners whose nails already need care.

Key findings



71% describe themselves as nail-care beginners, and another 21% as at-home hobbyists.

One in five (21%) are nail biters, and only 12% say their nails are strong.

60% are starting from scratch and don't yet own a nail kit.

41% want 'a bit of everything', 29% prefer classic looks and 21% minimal; just 6% chose artistic or trendy styles.

Respondents split evenly on wear time: 45% want nails that last up to two weeks, and 45% a full month. Nearly half want a quick application, while 37% are happy to spend an hour or two.



Nail health over nail art

"People often ask us for the best at-home nail kit in Australia," said Rochele Hanna Politis, co-founder of the at home nail kit company Ezmio Beauty. "Our data says the answer depends on the nails you're starting with. 'Thin' came up more often than 'healthy' and 'strong' combined, so the best kit is one that doesn't make things worse."

"Nail art has its place," Politis said. "But most people just want classic, wearable nails that last and don't take all evening. The industry tends to overlook that customer, and there are a lot of them."

Choosing a first kit

Press-ons suit beginners because the shape and finish come ready-made, but our at home nail gel kits are designed for any level of experience, or nail health. We even have a nail bundle specifically for weak or damaged nails. (linked at the bottom of the page)

Whatever kit they choose, Politis suggests beginners run three checks:



Go easy on the natural nail. Skip kits that call for heavy filing or buffing, which can thin nails further.

Check how it comes off. Removal should never mean prying or unintentional peeling, which can strip layers from the nail. Buy complete. A kit with every tool included saves beginners from guessing or buying extras.



About the data

Figures are based on nearly 1,900 responses to Ezmio Beauty's online nail quiz, collected in 2026 with the latest data coming in on the 29th of September. Respondents reached the quiz via social media and Google search.

The nail condition was multi-select, so those figures total more than 100%.

Results reflect Ezmio Beauty's audience and have not been weighted to represent the wider Australian population. Percentages are rounded.

About Ezmio Beauty

Ezmio Beauty is an at home nail kit company in Australia. Their best selling nail kits are the Essential builder gel nail ki and the Essential nail ki. Customers want healthier nails, notably Ezmio beauty has responded by offering a Weak Nails Bundl which includes a Nail Growth & Strength Serum