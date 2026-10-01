Peter Desalvo Contracting, LLC, Earns Certainteed Shinglemastertm PREMIER Credential

MENAFN - GetNews) The New Hampshire Roofing Firm Joins Small Percentage Of Contractors To Hold CertainTeed's Highest Company-Level Designation.

HUDSON, N.H. - October 01, 2026 - Peter DeSalvo Contracting, LLC, a roofing contracto based in Hudson, New Hampshire, has earned the CertainTeed ShingleMaster PREMIER credential, the highest company-level designation awarded by CertainTeed to roofing contractors. The CertainTeed ShingleMaster PREMIER designation is reserved for companies whose crews have cleared manufacturer-tested standards covering installation techniques, safety protocols and shingle technology. To qualify, a company must also carry active liability insurance, hold proper state licensing in every market it serves and demonstrate a documented record of ethical business conduct.

A small percentage of roofing contractors nationwide hold PREMIER status. Peter DeSalvo Contracting, LLC, can now offer homeowners and commercial clients the SureStart PLUS 5-STAR Warranty, an extended, non-prorated manufacturer's warranty that contractors without PREMIER standing cannot provide. Standard roofing contractors are not eligible to offer SureStart PLUS coverage, making the credential a meaningful distinction for property owners looking for long-term protection.

"Earning this credential reflects the standard our crews hold themselves to every day on every roof," said Peter DeSalvo, owner of Peter DeSalvo Contracting, LLC. "Our customers in New Hampshire and Massachusetts deserve the strongest warranty coverage available, and Premier status means we can deliver exactly that."

About:

Peter DeSalvo Contracting, LLC, is a roofing contractor serving residential and commercial clients across New Hampshire and Massachusetts. Founded in 2010, the company offers services including roof installation, replacement and repair for residential and commercial properties. Learn more at

LIC: CS-103264