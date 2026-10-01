Peter Desalvo Contracting, LLC, Joins The Greater Hudson Chamber Of Commerce In New Hampshire

MENAFN - GetNews) The Local Roofing Contractor Becomes A Member Of The 501(C)(6) Business Association.

HUDSON, NH - October 01, 2026 - Peter DeSalvo Contracting, LLC, a roofing and exterior contractor based in Hudson, New Hampshire, has joined the Greater Hudson Chamber of Commerce, a 501(c)(6) business association that has served the Greater Hudson community since its founding on July 14, 1952.

The Greater Hudson Chamber of Commerce operates as an independent, member-funded organization. It draws no federal, state or town appropriations, relying instead on member dues, sponsorships and events to advance business relationships and community involvement across the region.

"Joining the Greater Hudson Chamber of Commerce gives us a stronger connection to the local business community we have been serving for years," said Peter DeSalvo of Peter DeSalvo Contracting, LLC. "We look forward to building relationships with fellow members and contributing to the economic health of the Greater Hudson area."

Membership in the chamber positions Peter DeSalvo Contracting, LLC, alongside other Greater Hudson-area businesses working to support commerce and quality of life in the region.

About:

Peter DeSalvo Contracting, LLC, is a roofing contractor serving residential and commercial clients across New Hampshire and Massachusetts. Founded in 2010, the company offers services including roof installation, replacement and repair for residential and commercial properties. Learn more at

LIC: CS-103264