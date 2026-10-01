A. Fricker Roofing And Waterproofing Releases Storm Damage Checklist For Property Owners In Tulsa

MENAFN - GetNews) Local Contractor Outlines Key Warning Signs To Check For After Severe Storms

TULSA, Okla. - October 01, 2026 - A. Fricker Roofing and Waterproofing has released a severe weather roof inspection checklist for residential and commercial property owners in Tulsa and Northeast Oklahoma. The area's frequent hailstorms, high winds and sudden temperature swings put roofs under repeated stress, and damage often isn't visible until a leak or bigger problem develops. A. Fricker Roofing and Waterproofing is encouraging property owners to know what to look for and when to call a professional.

"After a severe storm hits Tulsa, damage isn't always obvious from the ground, and waiting too long to check on your roof can turn a small repair into a much larger problem," said Austin Fricker, owner of A. Fricker Roofing and Waterproofing.

A. Fricker Roofing recommends that property owners schedule a roof inspection with a qualified contractor after any significant storm, especially if they notice one or more of these signs:



Missing, lifted or curling shingles, often the first visible sign of wind damage

Hail impacts, which appear as dark dents or bruising on shingles

Damaged flashing around chimneys, vents and roof edges

Loose or displaced roofing materials anywhere on the roof

Clogged or damaged gutters and downspouts

Water stains or signs of leaks on ceilings or interior walls Any visible change in the roof's appearance compared to before the storm

A professional can access the roof and identify issues that may not be apparent during a visual check from the yard. Catching these problems early can prevent leaks and reduce the overall cost of repairs. Property owners in Northeast Oklahoma who suspect storm damage are encouraged to reach out to A. Fricker Roofing and Waterproofing for a professional roof inspection.

About:

A. Fricker Roofing and Waterproofing is a roofing contractor serving Tulsa, Oklahoma and the greater Tulsa metro. The company is a Better Business Bureau A-plus accredited business. Services include roof repairs, replacements and installations, as well as storm and hail damage restoration, roof coating and waterproofing. Learn more at africkerroofing.

LIC: OK80004719