Empire Roofing & Exteriors Shares Roof Inspection Checklist For Louisiana Property Owners

MENAFN - GetNews) Baton Rouge Contractor Outlines Eight Warning Signs Property Owners Should Check Before And After Severe Weather

BATON ROUGE, La. - October 01, 2026 - Empire Roofing & Exteriors, a roofing contractor based in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, has released a roof inspection checklist to help residential and commercial property owners in the region recognize early signs of roof damage and take action before problems become worse. Southern Louisiana property owners face roofing stress from multiple directions: wind, hail, heavy rainfall, temperature swings, and the gradual effects of normal aging can all degrade roofing materials over time.

Some deterioration is visible from the ground, while other conditions require a trained eye and a closer look to identify accurately. Empire Roofing & Exteriors encourages property owners to check for eight categories of warning signs as part of routine seasonal maintenance and following any significant weather event. Those signs include

Missing, cracked, curled or lifted shingles

Damaged flashing

An excessive accumulation of shingle granules in gutters

Clogged or damaged gutters

Visible evidence of storm impact

Water staining on interior ceilings or walls

Active leaks

Any changes around roof vents and chimneys

"If a homeowner waits too long to fix a small roofing problem, they could end up dealing with a larger, more expensive project than just a quick repair," said Jacob May, Owner of Empire Roofing & Exteriors. "We want property owners in the Baton Rouge area to know what to look for so they can act before minor issues become serious ones."

The company notes that addressing smaller problems quickly allows property owners to complete targeted repairs before moisture finds its way into the structure, where it can lead to more expensive damage over time. Inspections are recommended before severe weather and after any storm that produces high winds, hail, or heavy rain. Property owners who observe any of the listed warning signs, or who are unsure of their roof's condition, are encouraged to schedule a professional inspection.

About:

Empire Roofing & Exteriors is a roofing contractor serving Baton Rouge and the surrounding area of Louisiana. Founded in 2021 by Jacob May, the company holds an Atlas PRO+ Platinum-level certification. Empire Roofing & Exteriors installs and replaces roofing systems and provides exterior services for residential and commercial clients throughout its market area.

LIC: 74909