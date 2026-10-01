Krause Estate Planning & Elder Law Center Announces Madison Office Expansion And Relocation

MENAFN - GetNews) Krause Estate Planning & Elder Law Center is expanding its Madison presence with an upcoming move from 313 Price Pl Unit 207 to 8001 Excelsior Dr, Madison, WI 53717. The relocation reflects the firm's continued growth and commitment to serving Madison and Dane County clients with experienced guidance in estate planning, elder law, probate, trust administration, Medicaid planning, and related legal matters.

MADISON, Wis. - October 01, 2026 - Krause Estate Planning & Elder Law Center is pleased to announce the upcoming relocation and expansion of its Madison office to 8001 Excelsior Dr, Madison, WI 53717.

The firm is relocating from its current Madison office at 313 Price Pl Unit 207, Madison, WI 53705 as part of its continued growth and commitment to serving individuals and families throughout Madison, Dane County, and surrounding Wisconsin communities.

The move represents an expansion of Krause Estate Planning & Elder Law Center's existing Madison presence rather than the opening of a separate practice. The firm will continue providing experienced legal guidance in estate planning, elder law, probate, and trust administration while preparing to serve clients from its new Madison location.

Experienced Estate Planning and Elder Law Counsel for Madison Families

Krause Estate Planning & Elder Law Center helps individuals and families navigate some of life's most important legal and financial decisions.

The firm assists clients with matters including:



Wills and revocable living trusts

Comprehensive estate planning

Elder law and long-term care planning

Medicaid planning

Probate and estate administration

Trust administration

Powers of attorney and advance directives

Asset protection

Business and succession planning Planning for blended and multigenerational families

Krause Estate Planning & Elder Law Center takes a comprehensive approach to planning, looking beyond individual legal documents to help clients coordinate their assets, beneficiaries, family circumstances, long-term care concerns, and legacy goals.

The firm's founder, Daniel J. Krause, is a Board-Certified Estate Planning Law Specialist and has helped thousands of clients with estate planning and estate administration matters during his legal career.

Expanding to Meet the Needs of the Madison Community

The relocation reflects Krause Estate Planning & Elder Law Center's continued investment in its Madison-area practice and the growing needs of the families and individuals it serves.

Modern estate planning can involve far more than preparing a will. Retirement accounts, real estate, trusts, business ownership, long-term care expenses, beneficiary designations, digital assets, blended families, and changing family circumstances can all affect how an effective estate plan should be structured.

By bringing these considerations together, the firm helps clients create personalized strategies designed to protect their families, preserve assets, prepare for incapacity, and provide greater clarity about the future.

The expanded Madison location will support the firm's continued work with families, seniors, professionals, business owners, personal representatives, trustees, and others seeking guidance through estate planning and elder law matters.

Same Madison Practice, New Location

Krause Estate Planning & Elder Law Center will continue operating its established Madison practice while transitioning to the new office.

The firm's Madison Google Business Profile and existing online presence will remain in place and will be updated to reflect the new address as the relocation is completed.

The new Madison office will be located at:

Krause Estate Planning & Elder Law Center 8001 Excelsior Dr Madison, WI 53717

The official opening date for the new office will be announced separately.

Until the transition is complete, clients should continue using the firm's current contact information and follow any scheduling instructions provided by the Krause Estate Planning & Elder Law Center team.

About Krause Estate Planning & Elder Law Center

Krause Estate Planning & Elder Law Center is a Wisconsin law firm dedicated to helping individuals and families plan for the future, protect what they have built, and navigate important legal transitions with confidence.

The firm provides services in estate planning, elder law, probate, trust administration, Medicaid planning, asset protection, and related planning matters for clients throughout Wisconsin.

With offices serving Madison, Oregon, Brookfield, Milwaukee, and surrounding communities, Krause Estate Planning & Elder Law Center combines experienced legal guidance with personalized planning built around each client's circumstances, family, assets, and long-term goals.

For more information about Krause Estate Planning & Elder Law Center or to schedule a consultation, visit estateplanningpeople or call 608-496-9736 .