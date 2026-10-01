As Respiratory Virus Season Begins, Atlanta Families Of Medically Fragile Children Prepare For Added Risks At Home

MENAFN - GetNews) Custom Living Care highlights the importance of coordinated pediatric home care as Georgia enters the fall and winter respiratory illness season

ATLANTA, Ga. - October 01, 2026 - As October marks the beginning of another fall respiratory illness season, families caring for medically fragile children face additional considerations as RSV, influenza and other respiratory viruses begin circulating throughout Georgia.

The seasonal timing is particularly relevant in 2026. The American Academy of Pediatrics issued updated recommendations in September for preventing respiratory syncytial virus disease during the 2026-27 season, while the Georgia Department of Public Health continues statewide surveillance of RSV, influenza and COVID-19.

For most children, common respiratory illnesses may mean several uncomfortable days at home. For some children with complex medical conditions, chronic lung disease, weakened immune systems or dependence on respiratory technology, respiratory infections can present additional challenges that require close attention from families and their healthcare teams.

That distinction makes fall preparation particularly important for families caring for medically complex children at home.

Custom Living Care, an Atlanta pediatric home healthcare provider, says October is an appropriate time for families to review their child's physician-directed care plan, emergency procedures, medications, supplies and respiratory equipment while reinforcing everyday infection-prevention practices within the household.

"For parents of medically fragile children, respiratory season can bring an additional level of concern because even seemingly routine illnesses may affect their child's care needs," said Dr. Kristina Howell of Custom Living Care. "Having an established plan of care and experienced pediatric nursing support in the home can help families stay organized, recognize changes in their child's condition and communicate those concerns to the appropriate medical professionals."

Respiratory Season Creates Different Challenges for Medically Complex Children

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention identifies several groups of children who can face increased risk of severe RSV illness, including children born prematurely and those with chronic lung disease, congenital heart disease, weakened immune systems, severe cystic fibrosis or certain neuromuscular disorders.

For children already receiving skilled nursing at home, respiratory season can also mean greater attention to changes in breathing, secretions, oxygenation when prescribed for monitoring, hydration and other symptoms specified in the child's individual plan of care.

Children with tracheostomies, ventilators or other respiratory support may have additional physician-directed protocols that caregivers and nurses must follow.

Custom Living Care provides skilled pediatric nursing in Atlanta and surrounding communities for children with chronic and complex medical conditions. Its services include vital-sign monitoring, medication administration, gastrostomy-tube care, tracheostomy care and support for children with complex medical needs.

Caregiver Preparation Is Emerging as an Important Part of Home Care

New pediatric research published in 2026 also underscores the importance of preparing families to manage complex healthcare needs outside the hospital.

A study published in Hospital Pediatrics examined 219 children with medical complexity who began using medical technology in the hospital and continued using it after discharge. Children whose caregivers participated in a structured education program experienced 39% fewer technology-related complications during the study period.

The findings did not show a significant reduction in emergency department visits or hospitalizations, but they add to growing evidence that caregiver preparation can play an important role when sophisticated medical care moves into the home.

For medically fragile children, that preparation becomes especially relevant during respiratory illness season.

Families may need to know whom to contact when symptoms change, how to follow their child's prescribed respiratory-care protocols, where backup medical supplies are located and when symptoms warrant urgent or emergency medical attention.

October Offers Families an Opportunity to Prepare

In addition to following recommendations from a child's pediatrician and specialists, families can use the beginning of respiratory season to review practical household precautions.

Routine measures such as frequent handwashing, covering coughs and sneezes, cleaning frequently touched surfaces and limiting exposure to people who are sick can help reduce the spread of respiratory infections.

Families should consult their child's pediatrician or appropriate specialist regarding RSV, influenza, COVID-19 and other preventive measures appropriate for the child's age, medical history and individual risk factors.

For children receiving skilled home nursing, communication among parents, nurses, physicians, specialists and equipment providers can help ensure everyone understands the child's current care plan before respiratory activity increases.

"Home healthcare is ultimately a partnership," Howell said. "Our nurses work within each child's prescribed plan of care while supporting parents in the environment where that care actually happens every day."

As Georgia enters the 2026-27 respiratory season, that combination of preparation, caregiver education and coordinated pediatric care may become increasingly important for Atlanta families whose children have complex medical needs.

Newsworthiness Justification

The story is timely for October because Georgia's annual RSV and respiratory-virus season occurs during the fall and winter, while state health officials are actively monitoring RSV, influenza and COVID-19. The AAP's Sept. 2 release of updated RSV recommendations for the 2026-27 season, combined with new September research on children transitioning home with medical technology, creates a current national and local news context for discussing respiratory-season preparedness among Atlanta families caring for medically fragile children.

About Custom Living Care

Custom Living Care provides pediatric home healthcare services to families throughout Atlanta and surrounding Georgia communities. The organization provides skilled pediatric nursing and personal care for children with chronic, complex and medically fragile conditions. Services include medication administration, health monitoring, G-tube care, tracheostomy care and support for children requiring complex medical care at home. Custom Living Care works with families and healthcare professionals to provide individualized care in a familiar home environment. More information is available at .