Nashville, Tennessee - October 01, 2026 - GreenPal data shows drought may help some homeowners save $47 to $51 on lawn care by skipping an unnecessary mow, as paid mowings fell 6.8% across 14 markets during dry weather.

When grass slows down during dry weather, some families may be able to skip a mow and keep about $47 to $51 for gas, groceries, or other bills.

As drought conditions move east, some lawns are growing more slowly. For homeowners, that can create a small but practical way to reduce household expenses while fuel, grocery, and utility costs remain high.

GreenPal, a service homeowners use to book local lawn mowing, reviewed completed mowing jobs across 14 markets. From the week ending Aug. 23 to the week ending Sept. 6, paid mowings fell 6.8%. That represents 259 fewer visits.

For an individual homeowner, the useful number is much simpler. If the lawn is dry and does not need to be cut, skipping one mowing visit can free up about $47 to $51 for gas, groceries, or another household bill.

The weather data points in the same direction. Drought reported that drought covered 59.05% of the Lower 48 for Aug. 26 to Sept. 1, up 4.1 percentage points in one week. NOAA's Sept. 7 outlook also warned of rapid-onset drought across the Central and Southern Plains, the Mississippi Valley, and parts of the Tennessee and Ohio valleys.

The Quick Read

Drought can reduce lawn care spending. When grass is not growing, one skipped mow can save a homeowner about $47 to $51.

The slowdown is showing up in eastern markets. Completed mowings fell 15.4% in Columbus, 14.3% in Memphis, and 5.9% in Nashville. Across six eastern markets, paid mowings fell 5.3%.

The pattern does not appear to be driven by a labor shortage. Homeowner cancellations rose slightly more than lawn company cancellations, while on-time completion improved from 75.6% to 81.9%.

“When the grass stops growing, homeowners should not have to pay for a mow they do not need,” said Bryan Clayton, CEO of GreenPal.“For a lot of families, saving $47 to $51 on a skipped cut can help cover gas, groceries, or another bill that has gone up.”

What Homeowners Can Do

Most lawns still need regular care. But during a dry stretch, a lawn may not need to be cut simply because the calendar says it is time.

If the lawn is dry and barely growing, homeowners can ask to skip the next visit.

That savings can go toward higher gas, grocery, or utility costs.

Regular mowing can restart when rain returns and the grass begins growing again.

This is not a sale or a discount. It is simply a way to avoid paying for a visit the lawn may not need during a dry spell.

Key Facts



Markets reviewed: GreenPal analyzed completed mowing jobs across 14 markets, including eight Plains markets and six eastern markets.

Time period reviewed: The data covered completed mowing jobs for Aug. 23, Aug. 30 and Sept. 6.

Paid mowings declined: Paid mowings fell 6.8% from the week ending Aug. 23 to the week ending Sept. 6.

Total visit reduction: The decline equaled 259 fewer mowing visits across the markets reviewed.

Savings per skipped mow: If a lawn does not need a cut, one skipped visit can free up about $47 to $51 for a homeowner.

Eastern markets slowed: Completed mowings fell 15.4% in Columbus, 14.3% in Memphis, and 5.9% in Nashville; across six eastern markets, paid mowings fell 5.3%. Drought expanded: Drought covered 59.05% of the Lower 48 for Aug. 26 to Sept. 1, up 4.1 percentage points in one week.

About the Data

GreenPal reviewed completed mowing jobs for Aug. 23, Aug. 30, and Sept. 6 across eight Plains markets and six eastern markets. The company also compared homeowner cancellations with lawn company cancellations to better understand where the slowdown was coming from.

The reports do not ask homeowners to select drought as a reason for skipping service, so the findings show a pattern, not a direct cause. The full CMS version of this release is available in the GreenPal newsroo.

About GreenPal

GreenPal helps homeowners find, compare, and book local lawn mowing. Homeowners can see prices, reviews, and available lawn companies before choosing who to hire.