California Wildfire Season Puts New Focus On Window Upgrades As Part Of Home Hardening

MENAFN - GetNews) Northwest Exteriors Encourages Homeowners to Look Beyond Defensible Space and Consider the Vulnerability of Windows and Other Exterior Components

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. - October 01, 2026 - As California moves into fall with wildfire activity continuing across parts of the state, homeowners are being encouraged to look beyond vegetation management when preparing their properties for wildfire risk. State guidance identifies windows as one of several components of a home's exterior that can become vulnerable when exposed to radiant heat, flames and wind-driven embers.

California has already experienced thousands of wildfires during 2026, reinforcing the importance of year-round preparedness and home-hardening measures.

While clearing vegetation, maintaining roofs and creating defensible space remain critical parts of wildfire preparation, CAL FIRE also recommends that homeowners evaluate vulnerable windows. Radiant heat from a nearby wildfire can cause glass to break before flames reach a structure, potentially creating an opening through which embers and flames can enter.

Single-pane and large windows can be particularly vulnerable.

CAL FIRE recommends upgrading older single-pane windows with products designed for areas exposed to wildfire risk and identifies double-pane tempered glass as one option for improving window resilience. According to the agency, tempered glass is approximately four times more resistant to breaking during a wildfire.

"Most homeowners understandably think about vegetation, roofs and defensible space first when they hear the term home hardening," said a representative for Northwest Exteriors. "Windows are another part of the exterior envelope worth evaluating, particularly when older single-pane windows are still installed in the home."

The California Department of Insurance also includes upgraded windows among its Safer from Wildfires actions. The state's program notes that multi-paned windows are more resistant to breaking during wildfire conditions, which can help reduce opportunities for flames to enter a structure.

Home hardening has taken on additional significance as California's insurance market adapts to wildfire exposure.

State insurance officials have increasingly connected property-level mitigation with insurance availability and pricing. California's Safer from Wildfires framework provides insurance discounts for qualifying mitigation measures, including upgraded multi-paned windows, alongside actions involving roofs, vents, defensible space and ember-resistant areas surrounding a home.

Window selection is only one component of wildfire preparation, and no window can make a home wildfire-proof. A property's overall vulnerability depends on numerous factors, including its roof, vents, siding, landscaping, surrounding vegetation, nearby structures and the intensity and proximity of a fire.

However, California's official guidance demonstrates why homeowners planning window replacement may want to consider more than appearance and everyday energy performance.

Modern window systems can provide multiple benefits when properly selected and installed, including improved energy efficiency, reduced heat transfer, greater indoor comfort and, with appropriate glazing configurations, greater resistance to breakage than older single-pane products.

That makes window replacement particularly relevant for homeowners who are already planning exterior renovations.

"Homeowners don't necessarily have to look at energy efficiency, comfort and resilience as completely separate goals," the Northwest Exteriors representative said. "When you're replacing a major exterior component of a home, it makes sense to understand all of the performance characteristics available and choose a product appropriate for the property and its location."

The issue has become increasingly prominent following California's recent wildfires and subsequent changes to the state's approach to insurance and recovery. In September, California enacted new wildfire recovery protections, including first-in-the-nation standards addressing testing and remediation of hazardous smoke contamination following future fires.

For homeowners, the broader message is increasingly centered on preparation before disaster occurs.

Northwest Exteriors works with homeowners throughout California on professionally installed replacement windows and other exterior remodeling projects. The company encourages property owners considering window replacement to evaluate energy performance, glazing, durability, installation quality and location-specific needs when choosing products.

As California's wildfire challenges continue evolving, home-hardening decisions are becoming another consideration in how homeowners maintain and modernize their properties.

Newsworthiness Justification

This story is timely for October because California enters fall following significant 2026 wildfire activity and a series of new state actions involving wildfire resilience, insurance and recovery. CAL FIRE specifically identifies windows as a vulnerable component of homes exposed to wildland fire and recommends upgrading vulnerable single-pane windows in at-risk areas. The California Department of Insurance also recognizes upgraded multi-paned windows as one of the mitigation measures within its Safer from Wildfires framework, connecting window performance with the broader statewide push toward more resilient homes.

About Northwest Exteriors

Northwest Exteriors is a California exterior remodeling company specializing in replacement windows, doors, siding, patio covers and related home improvement solutions. With decades of industry experience, the company helps homeowners evaluate exterior products based on energy performance, durability, comfort, appearance and location-specific needs. Northwest Exteriors provides professional installation and serves homeowners throughout California. Additional information is available at northwestexteriors.