Selling A Business In California Guide Released (New Report 2026)

MENAFN - GetNews) Learn about selling a business in California and best practices through this new guide.

Los Angeles, CA - October 1, 2026 - Selling a business in California requires careful planning around federal and state income taxes, sales and use tax, successor liability, employment obligations, licenses, real estate, and entity closure.

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Sellers should decide whether the transaction will be an asset or equity sale, negotiate the purchase-price allocation, bring California tax accounts into good standing, determine which permits require new applications, and coordinate closing with the CDTFA, Franchise Tax Board, Employment Development Department, Secretary of State, and relevant local agencies.

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Why Selling a California Business Can Be Complicated

California business sales often involve more regulatory steps than transactions in other states. Requirements can differ by industry, location, entity type, workforce size, and deal structure.

The sale may involve:



Federal income tax

California income or franchise tax

Sales and use tax

Successor tax liability

Employment Development Department filings

Local business licenses

Professional or industry permits

Real-property reassessment

Fictitious business names

Employee notices and final wages Privacy and data-transfer requirements

The correct approach for a restaurant may be very different from the process for selling a medical practice, technology company, contractor, professional firm, retail store, or manufacturing business.

California's Office of the Small Business Advocate recommends coordinating with multiple state and local agencies when selling, transferring, or closing a company.

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California Tax on Capital Gains

California does not provide a separate lower individual income-tax rate for capital gains. The Franchise Tax Board states that California capital gains are taxed as ordinary income.

This means a transaction that receives favorable long-term capital-gain treatment federally may still be taxed at ordinary California income-tax rates.

The exact California result depends on:



Seller residency

Entity type

Business location

Income sourcing

Asset location

Apportionment Transaction structure

A seller who moves out of California shortly before a sale should not assume that the gain escapes California tax. California may still treat some or all of the gain as California-source income, depending on the facts.

Use a California tax adviser to model the state and federal results before negotiating the deal.

California Successor Liability

Successor liability is one of the most important state tax issues in a California asset sale.

A buyer that acquires a business or stock of goods can become responsible for certain unpaid sales and use taxes of the seller if the buyer does not obtain proper clearance or withhold enough of the purchase price.

California law can impose liability up to the purchase price.

Because the buyer faces this risk, the purchase agreement or escrow instructions may require:



A CDTFA tax clearance

Withholding from the seller's proceeds

Proof that returns have been filed

Payment of outstanding assessments

Indemnification Escrow holdbacks

The seller should begin addressing clearance early. Waiting until a few days before closing may delay the transaction.

Professional and Regulated Businesses

Medical, dental, legal, accounting, insurance, pharmacy, cannabis, construction, transportation, childcare, and other regulated businesses may face special ownership rules.

A transaction may require approval or notification from:



Department of Consumer Affairs

Professional licensing boards

Department of Insurance

Contractors State License Board

Department of Health Care Services

Department of Public Health

Bureau of Cannabis Control or successor agencies

Public Utilities Commission Local health departments

Some professional entities can be owned only by licensed individuals or approved professional combinations. A nonlicensed buyer may be able to purchase administrative assets but not the professional practice itself.

Use an attorney familiar with the relevant California regulatory system.

Final Wages and Employee Transition

California has strict final-pay rules.

Employees discharged by the seller generally must receive all wages due at the time of termination.

Potential obligations may include:



Regular wages

Overtime

Earned commissions

Accrued vacation

Expense reimbursements

Applicable bonuses Required wage statements

A business sale can sometimes be treated as a termination of employment even if the buyer immediately hires some employees. The structure should be reviewed with California employment counsel.

The parties should also address:



Employee offer letters

Benefit termination and continuation

Retirement plans

Workers' compensation

Paid sick leave records

Personnel-file transfer

Immigration documentation

Confidentiality agreements Independent contractors

California WARN Act

Larger employers must determine whether the California WARN Act applies.

The EDD states that covered employers generally must provide 60 days' written notice before a qualifying mass layoff, relocation, or termination. Coverage can apply to an establishment employing 75 or more full- and part-time employees.

The required recipients may include:



Affected employees

Employee representatives

EDD

Local workforce-development authorities Relevant city and county officials

Do not assume that the federal WARN Act and California WARN Act have identical requirements. Consult employment counsel early if the sale could result in job losses, relocation, or operational closure.

How a California Business Broker Can Help

An experienced California business broker can assist with:



Business valuation

Sale preparation

Confidential marketing

Buyer outreach

Buyer financial screening

Offer comparison

Negotiation

Due diligence coordination

Escrow management

Lender communication Closing preparation

A broker should also understand when licensing, employment, tax, or legal questions need to be referred to specialized professionals.

When choosing a broker, ask:



How many California businesses have you sold?

Have you sold companies in my industry?

How will you value the business?

How will you protect confidentiality?

How will you qualify buyers?

Who will manage due diligence?

What are your fees? Can you provide recent seller references?

A broker does not replace a transaction attorney or CPA. The best results usually come from coordinated advice.

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A qualified business broker can guide the overall transaction, while a California transaction attorney, CPA, and industry-specific regulatory adviser can address the technical details. Preparing early reduces delays, protects the seller's proceeds, and helps ensure that the buyer can legally operate the business after closing.

This guide is for general educational purposes and does not constitute legal, tax, licensing, employment, valuation, or financial advice.

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