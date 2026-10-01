MENAFN - GetNews) "Matthew Schorr in Glenbrook, Nevada"Top Glenbrook Real Estate Agent Matthew Schorr of Team Blair Tahoe at Compass, a top choice for buyers and sellers in Glenbrook, Nevada, has listed 1754 US Highway 50, a 0.78-acre Lake Tahoe lakefront parcel, for $10,900,000. The property includes a 1950s cabin, a private path to a sandy beach, an existing buoy and TRPA-approved plans by Kelly & Stone for a 5,871 square foot home, plus a share of a planned 300-foot pier won in the 2025 TRPA pier lottery.

Glenbrook, Nevada - October 1, 2026 - Matthew Schorr, a senior agent with Team Blair Tahoe at Compass, has listed 1754 US Highway 50 in Glenbrook, Nevada, for $10,900,000. The 0.78-acre parcel sits on the East Shore of Lake Tahoe with direct lake access, a private path to a large sandy beach and an existing buoy. Schorr is co-listing the property with Jamison Blair, founding partner of Team Blair Tahoe. The listing adds to a Glenbrook record that makes Schorr a top choice for buyers and sellers in the gated East Shore community.

The property includes a 1954 cabin of about 1,456 square feet with three bedrooms and two bathrooms. It also comes with plans for a new 5,871 square foot residence designed by the architecture firm Kelly & Stone, which have received approval from the Tahoe Regional Planning Agency (TRPA). The sellers spent about two years on design and permitting, so a buyer can live in the existing cabin while preparing to build.

"Most lakefront lots on this part of the shore come with a house and a long list of questions about what can be built,". "This one comes with the answers. The design is done, TRPA has approved it, and the owner can use the beach and the buoy from the first day."

The approved plans show four bedrooms, including a bunk room and a primary suite, with room to expand to as many as six. They include a gym and sauna with lake views, a theater, open living, dining and kitchen spaces that open onto decks and patios, several fireplaces, an outdoor kitchen, and timber and stone construction with floor-to-ceiling glass facing the lake and mountains.

The parcel and its adjoining neighbor also won the 2025 TRPA shared pier lottery. TRPA allocates new pier permits by lottery every two years, with up to 12 permits per cycle. The shared pier is in final TRPA review. Once it is approved, construction is expected next year and will add a deeded 12,000-pound boat lift on the shared 300-foot pier. A second buoy can be added after the pier is installed. The full property details are on the 1754 US Highway 50 listing page.

A lakefront parcel with approved home plans and a share of an allocated pier is a rare combination in Glenbrook, and we are marketing it to buyers on both sides of the state line."

Glenbrook is a small, private community on the Nevada side of the lake, with about 297 residences on roughly 750 acres and only about 61 lakefront properties. Sales happen in single digits most years, and many change hands without reaching the open market. That is where Schorr's expertise sets him apart as a top choice for buyers and sellers in Glenbrook. He works the TRPA sequence directly, from land coverage and Best Management Practices certificates to shorezone and pier permitting, and he knows how the Glenbrook Homeowners Association's own design review and its covenant against short-term rentals shape what a property is worth. Through Team Blair Tahoe, he also reaches buyers for properties that trade quietly. Team Blair Tahoe's past Glenbrook lakefront sales include 1758 Highway 50 at $7,540,000. Glenbrook sellers weighing their options can find more context in a Daily Douglas guide on hiring a listing agent in Glenbrook, Top Agent Today's overview of Glenbrook real estate agents and the Glenbrook Realtors directory at Best Realtor Directories.

Schorr grew up in Zephyr Cove, about eleven miles down Highway 50, and is a second-generation agent in a family that has sold Tahoe real estate since 1981. He holds real estate licenses in Nevada and California and has more than $120 million in individual career sales, including $22.6 million across 17 transactions in the past 12 months. His sales include 1625 Black Bear Run in Stateline at $4,250,000. His team, of which Matthew plays an important role in buying and selling, reports more than $2 billion in sales across more than 5,750 properties, and RealTrends Verified ranked the team No. 1 in Tahoe City by sales volume and transaction sides for 2025 (Team Blair Tahoe).

About Matthew Schorr

Matthew Schorr is a Lake Tahoe real estate agent, and a top choice for home owners looking to sell in Glenbrook, with Team Blair Tahoe at Compass, licensed in Nevada (S.0187857) and California (DRE #01993109), with an office in Incline Village. He has been licensed since 2015 and is a second-generation agent in a family that has sold Tahoe real estate since 1981. He represents sellers and buyers in Glenbrook, Zephyr Cove, Incline Village and across the Lake Tahoe basin. His mission is to give Tahoe clients local knowledge and transparent guidance at every step of a sale or purchase.