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Iraqi Airways Resumes Flights Between Najaf And Iranian Airports, State News Agency Reports

Iraqi Airways Resumes Flights Between Najaf And Iranian Airports, State News Agency Reports


2026-10-01 07:17:43
(MENAFN- Gulf Times)

Iraqi ​Airways has ‌resumed flights ‌between ⁠Iraq's ‌holy ‌city ⁠of Najaf and Iranian ​airports, Iraq's state news agency ‌reported ⁠on ​Monday.

Iraq had ​halted flights to and from ‌Iran ‌on ⁠Friday, ⁠in line with ⁠US sanctions.

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Gulf Times

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