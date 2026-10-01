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Iraqi Airways Resumes Flights Between Najaf And Iranian Airports, State News Agency Reports
(MENAFN- Gulf Times)
Iraqi Airways has resumed flights between Iraq's holy city of Najaf and Iranian airports, Iraq's state news agency reported on Monday.
Iraq had halted flights to and from Iran on Friday, in line with US sanctions.
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