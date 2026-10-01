Trump Launches Midterm Push In Texas, Oklahoma

MENAFN - Gulf Times) President Donald Trump travels to Texas and Oklahoma on Thursday to begin a 32-day campaign blitz aimed at bolstering Republican candidates as his party fights to hold onto its slim congressional majorities in November's midterm elections.

Trump wants to be the face of the party's midterm effort, and plans to campaign in a number of competitive House of Representatives and Senate races, at a time that some Republican candidates are unsure whether that will help or hurt them.

Some candidates have become increasingly willing to break with him on issues that are riling voters, including the war with Iran and the spread of electricity-guzzling data centres.

Trump told supporters at a White House event on Wednesday that he had done a bad job so far in selling his economic record since returning to the White House in January 2025. Voter discontent over his handling of the economy has fuelled a shift in the electoral map, with some safe Republican seats now viewed as competitive in November by political analysts.

“I'm going out because nobody's selling it. We're doing an extremely poor job of promotion, and an extremely great job of running the country,” Trump said.“But we'll get the word out. It should not be hard.”

Texas is among eight US Senate races rated competitive. Republican candidate Ken Paxton, the state's attorney general, is expected to appear with Trump at a stop north of Dallas, Paxton's campaign said.

Political observers will be watching for any awkward interactions between the two men following the leaking of a recording of Paxton telling a group of donors that Trump's midterm convention in September hurt him and other Republican candidates.

The Paxton campaign dismissed the recording as“manipulated nonsense.” Trump on Wednesday told reporters he had not heard about the recording.“I can tell you that the convention was amazing,” he said in the Oval Office.

Trump backed the scandal-plagued Paxton over incumbent Senator John Cornyn in the Republican primary, forcing the party to spend heavily to defend a traditionally safe Republican seat from Democratic challenger James Talarico.

The president is expected to tout his tariff and trade agenda in Denton, Texas, during a visit to Peterbilt Motors, where the White House says Trump-era truck tariffs helped spur job growth.

The administration said Trump's truck tariffs had enabled companies like PACCAR, owner of Peterbilt, to add more than 2,000 jobs nationwide, including some 1,000 at the Texas plant.

But the costs to power these diesel and gas trucks recently reached record levels in Texas, stemming from the economic fallout of the Iran war. Diesel hit a record high of $5.97 per gallon two weeks ago and average gas costs are up almost 44% at $3.92 per gallon compared to this time last year, according to travel analyst AAA.

After his Texas stop, the president will rally in Durant in southern Oklahoma, a state he won with more than 66% of the vote in the 2024 presidential election.

The Republican National Committee, which is organising the rally, said the location near the Texas border was chosen in part to attract supporters from neighbouring Texas, where Paxton and Talarico are fighting for the seat.

Friday, Trump will continue his campaign rallies in Alabama, a similarly reliable conservative state in the South that also does not feature marquee competitive races.

The president is set to hit more competitive territory Saturday in Ohio, a state he won with 55% of the vote in the 2024 election but where Senator Jon Husted now faces a close re-election race. Trump will also rally on Monday in Nebraska for Senator Pete Ricketts, whose race is seen as a likely Republican win.

Donald Trump Oklahoma midterm elections