Nouryon Brings U.S. Solar Project Online At Morris, Illinois, Facility

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Global specialty chemicals leader Nouryon today announced it has started generating solar power at its manufacturing plant in Morris, Ill., the company's first solar project in the U.S. Developed in partnership with local energy provider Convergent Energy and Power, the installation supplies electricity directly to the site, advancing the company's plans to use more electricity from renewable and low-carbon sources across its global operations. Nouryon expects the system to generate about 3,400 megawatt-hours of electricity a year, enough to cover about 10% of the site's electricity needs and avoid an estimated 1,152 metric tons of greenhouse gas emissions annually.

"Every project like Morris moves us closer to our goal of running more plants on electricity from renewable and low-carbon sources," said Eduardo Nardinelli, senior vice president, South America and carbon business strategy at Nouryon. "It is a practical and responsible step toward achieving the greenhouse gas emission reduction target we have committed to for 2030 and beyond."

"This is a proud day for everyone in our Morris facility," said Brandon Sieve, site manager at Nouryon's Morris plant. "The people who work here keep this plant running every day, and now they are doing it with cleaner electricity. That's good for our employees, our neighbors and this community."

Nouryon's Morris facility produces ingredients used in everyday products like cleaning, personal care and crop protection. This project is the latest in a series of on-site renewable energy projects the company has brought online, following recent installations in Mons, Belgium; Singapore; and Guangzhou, China. The company plans to continue investing in renewable energy across its global network of plants, including upcoming projects in Fort Worth and Houston, Texas; and Asa, Japan.

In 2025, renewable sources supplied 54% of Nouryon's total electricity worldwide. As part of its sustainability goals, the company has set a target to cut its absolute Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions by 40% by 2030 from a 2019 baseline.

About Nouryon

Nouryon is a global specialty chemicals leader innovating essential solutions for everyday consumer and industrial products, many of which contribute to a more sustainable world. We are organized in three complementary reporting segments: Consumer and Life Sciences enhances the effectiveness of hair, skin, cleaning and agricultural products, and purification media for pharmaceutical production; Performance Materials delivers the leading enabling technology for global polymer production and enables tailored performance of paints and coatings; and Resource Solutions offers key ingredients for pulp bleaching used in white paper goods and packaging, and industrial end-markets like transportation, mining, fuels, lubricants and hydrocarbon processing. We employ 8,000+ individuals across a global footprint that boasts 14 innovation centers where we jointly accelerate customer product development. We have headquarters in Radnor, Pennsylvania, U.S., and Amsterdam, the Netherlands, and are incorporated in Ireland. Discover our chemistry and follow us on LinkedIn.

