I-Payout Expands True Local Payment Capabilities To Help Enterprises Pay Recipients Globally

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Oct. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Local payment infrastructure is designed to help marketplaces, gig economy platforms, gaming and esports companies, insurance providers, affiliate networks, clinical research organizations and other enterprises deliver funds through domestic payment rails in local currency



International Payout Systems, Inc. ("i-payout"), a global provider of payment and payout technology, today announced the continued expansion of its true local payment capabilities as part of the company's broader strategy to help enterprises manage increasingly complex domestic and global payout programs.



For i-payout, a true local payment means funds delivered through domestic payment rails directly to a recipient's local bank account in the recipient's local currency - not through SWIFT and not through an international wire.



That distinction is becoming increasingly important for enterprises that need to pay large and geographically dispersed recipient populations across multiple countries, currencies and payment methods.



Marketplaces may need to pay thousands of sellers and merchants. Gig economy and freelance platforms may need to compensate independent workers across dozens of markets. Gaming and esports companies may need to pay players, creators, affiliates and tournament participants. Insurance companies may need to distribute claims and reimbursements, while clinical research organizations may need to compensate study participants across multiple jurisdictions.



Although the use cases differ, the underlying challenge is similar: delivering funds securely and efficiently while supporting different payment methods, currencies, banking systems and regulatory requirements.



i-payout's payment infrastructure is designed to help enterprises manage those complexities through a configurable technology platform.



Global Reach With a Local Payment Experience

Traditional cross-border payments frequently rely on correspondent banking networks and international wires to move funds between countries.



i-payout's local payment strategy is designed to provide another path: delivering payments through domestic payment networks in the recipient's market.



This approach can help create a more localized payment experience for recipients while giving enterprises additional flexibility in how they structure their global payout programs.

"When we say local payments, we mean truly local," said Eddie Gonzalez, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of i-payout. "The payment travels through domestic payment rails and is delivered to the recipient's local bank account in local currency. It is not simply an international wire that happens to end in another country.""Our customers operate globally, but the people they pay live and work locally," Gonzalez added. "Our objective is to bridge those two realities by giving enterprises global reach while creating payment experiences that make sense in each local market."



Multiple Payment Options Through One Platform

Beyond local bank payments, i-payout supports multiple payment and payout methods designed to give enterprises and their recipients greater flexibility.



Depending on market availability, program structure and regulatory requirements, those capabilities can include:



Local bank payments

Virtual and physical cards

Digital wallets

Real-time payment capabilities

Alternative payment methods

API-driven payment orchestration Recipient onboarding and identity verification



The combination allows enterprises to provide recipients with payment options appropriate to their market while managing those programs through a more unified technology environment.



Supporting Multiple Industries and Payment Use Cases

i-payout's infrastructure supports enterprises across a range of industries and high-volume payment programs, including:



Marketplaces: seller, merchant and participant payouts

Gig Economy & Freelance: contractor and worker payments

Gaming & Esports: player, creator, affiliate and tournament payouts

Affiliate & Performance Marketing: commission payments

Direct Selling: distributor and commission payments

Insurance: claims, reimbursements and other disbursements

Clinical Trials & Market Research: participant and research payments

Refunds & Reimbursements: consumer refunds and corporate reimbursement programs Enterprise & Global Workforce: high-volume domestic and international disbursements



"Every industry has different payment requirements, but enterprises increasingly want fewer integrations, greater visibility and more control over how payments are delivered," Gonzalez said. "Our role is to provide the infrastructure that allows businesses to manage those different payment experiences through one configurable platform."



Building a More Connected Global Payments Infrastructure

The continued development of i-payout's local payment capabilities complements the company's broader investment in regulatory infrastructure, payment technology and compliance.



Earlier this month, i-payout announced the continued expansion of its U.S. money transmitter licensing footprint and advancement of its European Electronic Money Institution strategy.



Together, these initiatives are intended to give i-payout greater control over the payment infrastructure supporting its customers and expand the range of capabilities it can provide as enterprise payment programs grow.

"Global payments should not require enterprises to build a different technology stack for every country they enter," Gonzalez said. "We are building toward an infrastructure where businesses can manage global payout programs through one relationship while giving recipients payment options that work locally."



About i-payout

International Payout Systems, Inc. ("i-payout") is a global payments technology company providing configurable payment and payout solutions for businesses and organizations that need to distribute funds to recipients domestically and internationally. Founded in 2007, i-payout supports multiple payout methods and serves enterprises across industries including marketplaces, gig economy and freelance, gaming and esports, affiliate marketing, direct selling, insurance, clinical research, market research, refunds and reimbursements, and other high-volume payment programs.



i-payout's technology combines payment orchestration, recipient onboarding, identity verification, compliance capabilities, APIs, digital wallets and program-management tools within a unified enterprise payment environment.



Contact

VP Customer Success & Relationship Management

Dailenys Garcia

i-payout

...

9545133151

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