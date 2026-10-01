We Print Today Completes Major Upgrade To Company Website, Https://Weprinttoday

Exterior of We Print Today location in Kingston Center. The building previously housed an automotive sales company and in earlier years the town's fire station.

Chet and Shirley Struski, parents of current owner David Struski, were the founders of We Print Today in 1980. The company has served the printing needs of customers for 46 years.

We Print Today's team: Charlie Murphy, Julie Wheeling, Christine Struski, David Struski, and Deb Fitzpatrick

46-year-old Kingston, MA print shop makes customer ordering experience easier

- David Struski, owner, We Print Today

KINGSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- We Print Today ( ), a commercial print and sign shop serving the region since 1980, has completed a significant upgrade to its website, which will make online ordering easier for its customers.

Among the upgrades are mobile access to the site, online quote requests and published starting prices, all to help customers plan their printing jobs.

The 46-year-old family business has a strong online customer base as well as a brisk walk-in trade. In planning the upgrade to owner David Struski said that the goal was customer convenience, particularly for online ordering.

He noted that, as an example, customers can now send artwork directly to the Kingston shop, request a quote and check starting prices before even visiting the counter. The upgraded site is mobile phone-friendly and also easily accessed via a desktop computer.

Struski said that another significant change is a simplified file upload process. A customer can use the website's“Send a File” page (/send-file ) to submit a print-ready PDF or image, and include the requested quantity, materials requested and deadline needed. We Print Today will review the file, send a proof (if necessary), price confirmation and confirm the turnaround before production. Customers do not need a website account to upload their files.

Another benefit for customers who need a price before sending artwork is the online quote form. A separate pricing page, /pricing lists starting prices for common printing jobs, including copies, signs and banners. We Print Today will provide an exact quote for each job based on its specifications (/quote )

“People often have the file ready but need an easy way to get it to us and understand what happens next,” said Struski.“We wanted the website to make that first step simple, whether someone is across town or sending us a project from farther away.”

The company produces almost everything in-house, and the largest portion of its printing is digital as opposed to offset. Its trademarked name amplifies the philosophy,“We Print TODAY, because tomorrow may be too late!”

The family business began in Kingston in 1980 under the ownership of David Struski's parents, Chet and Shirley Struski. For its entire history, the company has operated at 66 Summer Street, beginning with 400 square feet and expanding today to 6,000 square feet. Its production equipment now includes digital presses and wide-format printers for jobs ranging from copies and booklets to posters, building plans and signs. Customers can continue to visit the shop in person; and online file submission gives them another way to start a project.

About We Print Today

We Print Today is a family-owned commercial print and sign shop founded in 1980 in Kingston, Massachusetts. It provides printing, copying, blueprints, signs, banners, invitations and related services from 66 Summer Street. The company also offers document shredding via its Docustroy division, FAX services and UPS shipping. We Print Today is active in community events, supporting local sports teams, the Kingston Public Library Foundation, the Kingston Garden Club and the Jones River Village Historical Society. We Print Today is also a founding member of the Kingston Business Association. For information, call 781-585-6021 or visit weprinttoday. We Print Today can also be found on social media: Facebook, or Instagram,

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We Print Today completes major upgrade to company website, News Provided By PRfirst October 01, 2026, 22:59 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Media, Advertising & PR, Technology



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