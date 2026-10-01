DSF Antique Jewelry To Lend Two Objects To Bruce Museum's 2027“Adorned By The Sea” Exhibition

DSF Antique Jewelry Silver Fish Spice Box

Helen Ringus dolphin-and-anchor pendant-brooch

- DSF Antique Jewelry

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- DSF Antique Jewelry will lend two objects from its collection to the Bruce Museum's forthcoming exhibition, Adorned by the Sea: Jewelry from the Deep, scheduled for March 25 through September 5, 2027, in Greenwich, Connecticut.

The selected objects are an antique fish-form spice box and a Helen Ringus dolphin-and-anchor pendant-brooch. Together, they illustrate two distinct ways marine imagery has entered the decorative arts: through a functional object shaped with imagination and craftsmanship, and through a wearable jewel combining sculptural design with nautical symbolism.

The Bruce Museum describes Adorned by the Sea as bringing together jewelry, natural history and craftsmanship to explore humanity's enduring relationship with the ocean. The museum's published overview says the exhibition will examine how marine materials such as pearls, coral and shells have carried meaning across cultures. It will include works by Tiffany & Co., Cartier, Verdura and David Webb alongside rare natural-history specimens.

The antique fish-form spice box reflects the historic tradition of transforming practical objects into highly decorative works. Its figural marine form places craftsmanship and visual wit at the center of an object intended to be handled, displayed and appreciated at close range.

The Helen Ringus pendant-brooch approaches the exhibition's theme through sculptural, wearable design. Its dolphin and anchor motifs evoke navigation, movement, protection and the longstanding symbolic language of the sea. Its dual function as pendant and brooch also reflects the adaptability often valued in collectible jewelry.

For DSF Antique Jewelry, the loan represents an opportunity to contribute to an exhibition that brings jewelry and decorative arts into conversation with the natural world. The two selected objects reflect how craftsmanship, function and symbolism can preserve histories extending far beyond their materials.

The objects will be identified in the exhibition with the credit,“Courtesy of DSF Antique Jewelry, New York.” Their inclusion reflects DSF Antique Jewelry's interest in pieces valued not only for beauty and workmanship, but also for the historical, cultural and artistic stories they carry.

More information about the two loaned objects is available in DSF Antique Jewelry's exhibition announcement.

About DSF Antique Jewelry

DSF Antique Jewelry was established in 2011 and began retail operations around 2013, building on more than 50 years of experience in the wholesale jewelry business. Based in New York and serving clients worldwide, the company offers fine jewelry, signed designer and couture pieces, estate, vintage and antique jewelry, rare gemstones, selected contemporary designs, luxury watches and rare objects. Its collection emphasizes quality, craftsmanship, rarity, design, history and enduring appeal.

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DSF Antique Jewelry LLC

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DSF Antique Jewelry to Lend Two Objects to Bruce Museum's 2027“Adorned by the Sea” Exhibition News Provided By DSF Antique Jewelry LLC October 01, 2026, 23:12 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Retail



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