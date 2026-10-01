Drone Debris Falls Near Metro Station In Kyiv's Dniprovskyi District
"In the Dniprovskyi district, near a metro station, debris has fallen in an open area. Trees are on fire. Emergency services are heading to the scene," the statement said.
As Ukrinform reported, on October 1, two drone strikes were recorded in Kyiv near the support structure of the Southern Bridge, and traffic was halted.Read also: Russians attack Dnipropetrovsk region more than 30 times since morning, four injured
Later, metro and surface transport services in Kyiv were temporarily rerouted via the Southern Bridge because of the Russian attack.
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