Zelensky Awards Five More Military Personnel Title Of Hero Of Ukraine Posthumously

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The relevant decrees dated October 1 were published on the president's website, according to Ukrinform.

The documents state that the titles were awarded for personal courage and heroism demonstrated in defending Ukraine's state sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as for selfless service to the Ukrainian people.

In particular, under Decree No. 1000/2026, the title of Hero of Ukraine, together with the Order of the Gold Star, was awarded to Roman Palamar, a colonel, posthumously.

Under Decree No. 1001/202, the title of Hero of Ukraine, together with the Order of the Gold Star, was awarded to Oleksandr Ustych, a police lieutenant, posthumously.

Under Decree No. 1002/2026, the title of Hero of Ukraine, together with the Order of the Gold Star, was awarded to Myroslav Yarmishko, a police captain, posthumously.

Under Decree No. 1003/2026, the title of Hero of Ukraine, together with the Order of the Gold Star, was awarded to Volodymyr Kosmirak, a senior soldier, posthumously.

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Under Decree No. 1004/2026, the title of Hero of Ukraine, together with the Order of the Gold Star, was awarded to Anton Vizichkanych, a senior soldier, posthumously.

Zelensky also awarded state honors to 499 National Guard personnel, police officers, rescuers and border guards, 210 of them posthumously.

The relevant Decree No. 1005/2026, dated October 1, was published on the president's website.

According to the document, the defenders were honored for personal courage demonstrated in defending Ukraine's state sovereignty and territorial integrity, and for selfless service to the Ukrainian people.

The recipients received the Orders of Bohdan Khmelnytsky, "For Merit," "For Courage," Princess Olga and Danylo Halytsky, as well as the medals "For Military Service to Ukraine," "For Impeccable Service," "Defender of the Fatherland," "For a Life Saved," and "For Labor and Valor."

As Ukrinform reported, on the Day of Defenders and Defender Women of Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelensky awarded the title of Hero of Ukraine to five more military personnel, four of them posthumously.

Photo: Office of the President