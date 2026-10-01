Russian Forces Attack DTEK Coal Company Administrative Building In Pavlohrad, Three Injured

MENAFN - UkrinForm) DTEK reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

"According to preliminary information, one employee sustained shrapnel injuries. Efforts to deal with the aftermath of the enemy attack are currently underway," the company said.

Emergency Service rescuers quickly contained the fire.

The company said Russia has been systematically attacking DTEK facilities. Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the company's thermal power plants have come under more than 230 enemy attacks. DTEK's coal-mining facilities in Dnipropetrovsk Region have also repeatedly been targeted.

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"Three people were injured in the Russians' evening attack on Pavlohrad. Two women and a man received the necessary medical assistance," Oleksandr Hanzha, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, wrote on Telegram.

According to him, they declined hospitalization.

As Ukrinform reported, Russian forces attacked four districts of Dnipropetrovsk region more than 30 times during the day, injuring four people.

Photo: DTEK