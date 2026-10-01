Russians Attack South Bridge For Second Time - Klitschko

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

"There has been a strike on the roadway of the South Bridge," the statement said.

He added that emergency services were heading to the scene.

Klitschko did not specify what exactly was used to strike the bridge.

Drone debris falls near metro station in Kyiv's Dniprovskyi district

As Ukrinform reported, on October 1, two drone strikes were recorded in Kyiv near the support structure of the South Bridge, and traffic was halted.

Later, metro and surface transport services in Kyiv were temporarily rerouted via the South Bridge because of the Russian attack.