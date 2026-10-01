Russians Attack South Bridge For Second Time - Klitschko
"There has been a strike on the roadway of the South Bridge," the statement said.
He added that emergency services were heading to the scene.
Klitschko did not specify what exactly was used to strike the bridge.Read also: Drone debris falls near metro station in Kyiv's Dniprovskyi district
As Ukrinform reported, on October 1, two drone strikes were recorded in Kyiv near the support structure of the South Bridge, and traffic was halted.
Later, metro and surface transport services in Kyiv were temporarily rerouted via the South Bridge because of the Russian attack.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment