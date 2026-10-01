Spain, Belgium And Poland Begin Supplying 20Mm Ammunition - Sybiha

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said this while speaking with journalists, according to a Ukrinform correspondent.

Sybiha said that the previous day he and Defense Minister Yevhen Khmara had spent the whole day working on securing 20mm-caliber ammunition and had succeeded in finding a solution that would ensure supplies of the caliber for a substantial period of time.

He described the issue of 20mm-caliber ammunition as critical in view of the use of jet-powered drones and Russia's new strikes. Sybiha explained that it was essential to help Ukraine's military shoot down these drones. He noted that, apart from air defense systems, which are too expensive to use constantly against drones, F-16 fighter jets were currently among the most effective means of countering them. He added that Ukraine was therefore using the aircraft extensively and that the relevant weapons and accompanying ammunition had proven highly effective.

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Sybiha thanked Spain, Belgium and Poland for having already begun the process of supplying the ammunition and said that the necessary rounds were expected to arrive in Ukraine very soon.

He also said that Kyiv was seeking private manufacturers from which to purchase ammunition. In this context, he expressed hope that one of the outcomes of a forthcoming visit would be an agreement on a package of several million rounds.

Sybiha added that Ukraine was also asking its partners to order interceptor drones equipped with jet engines. He said that Ukrainian private manufacturers were ready to scale up production provided they received funding on time. He noted that one option was to place orders directly with the manufacturers and said that he was quite optimistic about the prospects.

As Ukrinform reported, President Volodymyr Zelensky showed the first combat use of the Ukrainian FP-7 tactical ballistic missile.