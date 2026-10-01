Ukraine To Add 20 Russian Oligarchs To Sanctions List After EU Council Removed Fridman And Usmanov - Foreign Ministry
He described the lifting of sanctions against Russian oligarchs as outrageous and stressed that the response would be asymmetrical.
Sybiha said that while two oligarchs had been removed from the sanctions list, Ukraine would add 20 more. He said that Ukraine had prepared a list of more than 20 Russian oligarchs and would also seek to have the two removed oligarchs reinstated. He added that this was Ukraine's current approach and that the process of formalizing the decision was already underway, with the President having approved the addition of 20 oligarchs.Read also: Spain, Belgium and Poland begin supplying 20mm ammunition - Sybiha
The foreign minister assured that Ukraine was working at the national level to ensure that Usmanov and Fridman were sanctioned in national jurisdictions. According to the minister, Canada, the United Kingdom, Japan and Australia had already confirmed that they would not remove the two from their sanctions lists.
As Ukrinform reported, on September 22, the EU Council adopted a decision to extend for 36 months - until September 22, 2029 - the restrictive measures against individuals responsible for undermining or threatening Ukraine's territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence. At the same time, Russian oligarchs Mikhail Fridman and Alisher Usmanov were removed from the list.
Ukraine will propose new EU sanctions against Russian oligarchs linked to the defense-industrial complex.
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