Moldova Summons Russian Ambassador Over Airspace Violations By Russian Drones

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, NewsMaker stated this in an article.

"Moldova's Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned Russian Ambassador Oleg Ozerov on October 1 over the violation of the country's airspace by three drones on September 30, in the context of Russia's large-scale attacks on Ukraine," the report said.

The ministry said the most serious incident occurred on Wednesday evening near the village of Brănești in Orhei District, where a Geran drone equipped with a turbojet engine crashed into trees and exploded in the immediate vicinity of a public road.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs strongly condemns the violation of the airspace. (...) These violations directly threaten the safety of Moldova's citizens. The Ministry calls on Russia to immediately stop its attacks on Ukraine and any actions that threaten Moldova," the ministry said.

New drone debris discovered in Moldova

Drone debris was found within a radius of approximately 120 meters. Traffic on the road was temporarily halted, and the airspace in the central part of the country was closed.

Recently, Russian Ambassador Ozerov acknowledged that drones flying over Moldova could be Russian. At the same time, he said that Russia's attacks were aimed at Ukraine, not Moldova.

As Ukrinform reported, Moldova's Ministry of Defense said on September 30 that a Russian drone had exploded on Moldovan territory after being launched by Russia toward Ukraine.

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