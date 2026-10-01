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Lotus Creek Exploration Inc. Announces August Operational Update To Shareholders


2026-10-01 07:13:59
(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Lotus Creek Exploration Inc. Announces August Operational Update to Shareholders

October 01, 2026 6:49 PM EDT | Source: Lotus Creek Exploration Inc.

Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - October 1, 2026) - Lotus Creek Exploration Inc. (TSXV: LTC) ("Lotus Creek" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the August Operational Update to Shareholders has been posted to the Company's website and can be accessed via the following link:

August Operational Update

The Company is committed to providing shareholders with regular monthly updates on its financial and operational progress. The timing of these updates may vary as the Company prioritizes the completeness and accuracy of the information provided.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION ABOUT LOTUS CREEK, PLEASE CONTACT:

Kevin Johnson
President & CEO
403-538-8435
Email: ...
Website:
Mitchell Harris
VP Finance & CFO
403-444-1465



To view the source version of this press release, please visit

Source: Lotus Creek Exploration Inc.

MENAFN01102026004218003983ID1111748719



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