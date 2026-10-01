Lotus Creek Exploration Inc. Announces August Operational Update To Shareholders

October 01, 2026 6:49 PM EDT | Source: Lotus Creek Exploration Inc.

Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - October 1, 2026) - Lotus Creek Exploration Inc. (TSXV: LTC) ("Lotus Creek" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the August Operational Update to Shareholders has been posted to the Company's website and can be accessed via the following link:

August Operational Update

The Company is committed to providing shareholders with regular monthly updates on its financial and operational progress. The timing of these updates may vary as the Company prioritizes the completeness and accuracy of the information provided.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION ABOUT LOTUS CREEK, PLEASE CONTACT: