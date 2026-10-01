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TSX Stumbles Home On Resource Weakness
(MENAFN- Baystreet)
Equities in Toronto fell short of breakeven Thursday, resource stocks providing much of the weight.
The TSX lost 81.11 points to end the session Thursday at 35,154.76.
The Canadian dollar nicked upward 0.05 cents to 70.30 cents U.S.
Oil prices rose over 2% after China suspended oil products exports, potentially tightening fuel markets, while investors continued to assess renewed diplomatic efforts to end the U.S.-Iran war.
In company news, a Panamanian government commission on Wednesday recommended opening formal negotiations with First Quantum Minerals to set conditions to reopen the shuttered Cobre Panama mine
First Quantum shares captured 21 cents to $38.44.
Elsewhere, DPM lost $5.40, or 8.6%, to $57.35.
Among gold plays, Seabridge Gold fell $1.56, or 3.9%, to $38.81, while Montage Gold dipped 74 cents, or 3.9%, to $18.25.
In industrial issues, MDA gave up a dollar, or 2.4%, to $41.15, while GFL slid $1.92, or 3.2%, to $57.54.
Techs tried to level things out, with CGI grew $4.11, or 4.3%, to $100.86, while Computer Modelling Group moved up 13 cents, or 3.2%, to $4.24.
In energy issues, Enerflex jumped $3.85, or 11.9%, to $36.23, while Imperial Oil acquired $2.61, or 1.5%, to $177.61.
Among utilities, units of Brookfield Renewable Partners improved 40 cents, or 1%, to $40.48, while Altagas leaped 43 cents to $52.69.
On the economic beat, the S&P Global Canada Manufacturing PMI fell to 51.5 in September from 53 in August, falling to its lowest level in six months.
ON BAYSTREET
The TSX Venture Exchange lost 3.12 points to 878.78.
All but three of the 12 subgroups were lower, with materials, down 1.3%, gold, duller by 1%, and industrials, spinning off 0.9%.
The three gainers were information technology, up 2.4%, energy, picking up 1.3%, and utilities, inching up 0.01%.
ON WALLSTREET
Stocks rose on the first trading day of October, clawing back earlier declines as Treasury yields pulled back from their highest levels in more than 20 years.
The Dow Jones Industrials forged into the plus column 21.28 points to 50,927.33
The S&P 500 index gathered 15.17 points to 7,666.71.
The NASDAQ Composite broke even 10.53 points to 26,871.60.
Micron posted blockbuster earnings with revenue quadrupling last quarter. However, the stock failed to catch a bid having already risen more than 200% this year. Shares changed direction and gained $32.28, or 3%, to 1,097.39.
Wells Fargo has downgraded ExxonMobil to equal weight but maintained a price target of $182 per share, implying 12% upside from
Wednesday's close of $162.75. Shares closed higher 20 cents to $1,097.39.
Tech shares led the broader market in September as a majority of stocks in the benchmark declined. That pattern held early Wednesday with most stocks outside of technology weaker or flat
Prices for the 10-year Treasury regained lost ground, reducing yields to Wednesday's 5.29%. Treasury prices and yields move in opposite directions.
Oil prices picked up $2.65 to $93.07 U.S. a barrel.
Gold prices heightened $19.90 to $4,206.60 U.S. an ounce.
Equities in Toronto fell short of breakeven Thursday, resource stocks providing much of the weight.
The TSX lost 81.11 points to end the session Thursday at 35,154.76.
The Canadian dollar nicked upward 0.05 cents to 70.30 cents U.S.
Oil prices rose over 2% after China suspended oil products exports, potentially tightening fuel markets, while investors continued to assess renewed diplomatic efforts to end the U.S.-Iran war.
In company news, a Panamanian government commission on Wednesday recommended opening formal negotiations with First Quantum Minerals to set conditions to reopen the shuttered Cobre Panama mine
First Quantum shares captured 21 cents to $38.44.
Elsewhere, DPM lost $5.40, or 8.6%, to $57.35.
Among gold plays, Seabridge Gold fell $1.56, or 3.9%, to $38.81, while Montage Gold dipped 74 cents, or 3.9%, to $18.25.
In industrial issues, MDA gave up a dollar, or 2.4%, to $41.15, while GFL slid $1.92, or 3.2%, to $57.54.
Techs tried to level things out, with CGI grew $4.11, or 4.3%, to $100.86, while Computer Modelling Group moved up 13 cents, or 3.2%, to $4.24.
In energy issues, Enerflex jumped $3.85, or 11.9%, to $36.23, while Imperial Oil acquired $2.61, or 1.5%, to $177.61.
Among utilities, units of Brookfield Renewable Partners improved 40 cents, or 1%, to $40.48, while Altagas leaped 43 cents to $52.69.
On the economic beat, the S&P Global Canada Manufacturing PMI fell to 51.5 in September from 53 in August, falling to its lowest level in six months.
ON BAYSTREET
The TSX Venture Exchange lost 3.12 points to 878.78.
All but three of the 12 subgroups were lower, with materials, down 1.3%, gold, duller by 1%, and industrials, spinning off 0.9%.
The three gainers were information technology, up 2.4%, energy, picking up 1.3%, and utilities, inching up 0.01%.
ON WALLSTREET
Stocks rose on the first trading day of October, clawing back earlier declines as Treasury yields pulled back from their highest levels in more than 20 years.
The Dow Jones Industrials forged into the plus column 21.28 points to 50,927.33
The S&P 500 index gathered 15.17 points to 7,666.71.
The NASDAQ Composite broke even 10.53 points to 26,871.60.
Micron posted blockbuster earnings with revenue quadrupling last quarter. However, the stock failed to catch a bid having already risen more than 200% this year. Shares changed direction and gained $32.28, or 3%, to 1,097.39.
Wells Fargo has downgraded ExxonMobil to equal weight but maintained a price target of $182 per share, implying 12% upside from
Wednesday's close of $162.75. Shares closed higher 20 cents to $1,097.39.
Tech shares led the broader market in September as a majority of stocks in the benchmark declined. That pattern held early Wednesday with most stocks outside of technology weaker or flat
Prices for the 10-year Treasury regained lost ground, reducing yields to Wednesday's 5.29%. Treasury prices and yields move in opposite directions.
Oil prices picked up $2.65 to $93.07 U.S. a barrel.
Gold prices heightened $19.90 to $4,206.60 U.S. an ounce.
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