Delhi Court Orders Framing Of Charges Against Malik, Er Rashid - Kashmir Observer

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)A Delhi court has ordered the framing of money laundering charges against jailed JKLF chief Yasin Malik, separatist leader Shabir Ahmad Shah, Baramulla MP Sheikh Abdul Rashid and four others in a case concerning alleged funding through hawala channels for secessionist activities.

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In an order dated September 9, Special Judge Prashant Sharma said there was prima facie sufficient material giving rise to a strong suspicion against the seven accused for offences under Section 3 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, punishable under Section 4.

The accused named in the order are Zahoor Ahmad Shah Watali, Naval Kishore Kapoor, Trison Farms and Constructions Pvt Ltd, Mohd Yasin Malik, Shabir Ahmad Shah, Masarat Alam and Abdul Rashid Sheikh.

The court had listed the matter for formal framing of charges on September 30. However, according to court sources, the accused could not be physically produced due to security-related issues. The Enforcement Directorate was subsequently directed to obtain their signatures on the charges at the respective prisons.

The matter has now been listed for further proceedings on October 30.

The ED case stems from a 2017 National Investigation Agency case in which the accused were booked under various provisions, including criminal conspiracy and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

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The prosecution has alleged that the accused received funds from Pakistan through hawala channels and other means for secessionist and subversive activities in Jammu and Kashmir.

According to the ED, more than ₹8.94 crore in alleged proceeds of crime was generated and subsequently received, routed, transferred, concealed, possessed, acquired or used through different channels.

The agency has alleged that funds were routed through cash couriers and conduits who collected money from the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi and delivered it to Hurriyat leadership, including Yasin Malik.

The ED has further alleged that documents recovered from the residence of Ghulam Mohammad Bhat, who worked as cashier-cum-accountant with Watali, showed foreign contributions were received by Malik, Shabir Shah and Masarat Alam through Watali during 2015-16.

Regarding Malik, the agency has alleged that he received more than ₹3 crore in foreign funds as alleged proceeds of crime and subsequently laundered the money.

The agency has also alleged that Shabir Shah played a key role in the separatist militant movement and received support through Hurriyat representatives based in Pakistan.

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In relation to Abdul Rashid Sheikh, popularly known as Engineer Rashid, the ED has alleged that he received funds from abroad and had links with JKLF and its overseas branches. The agency has cited emails allegedly retrieved from Malik's account and claimed that Rashid received funds through Watali.

The allegations remain subject to the proceedings before the trial court.