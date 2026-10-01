Sarcomatrix Therapeutics Extends Accredited Investor Round to October 31

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) RENO, Nevada, Oct. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sarcomatrix Therapeutics Corp., a Delaware corporation based in Reno, Nevada, today announced that it has extended the closing date of its accredited investor round from September 30, 2026, to October 31, 2026. The round is conducted under Regulation D, Rule 506(c), and remains available through the Investors section of the company's website. The offering runs on the KoreConX platform, with KoreTransfer USA LLC acting as transfer agent. All other terms of the offering are unchanged.

The extension gives prospective investors who are currently completing diligence and accredited investor verification time to finish that process before the round closes.

Sarcomatrix is a preclinical-stage company, which means its treatments have not yet been tested in people.

Developments Since July

Since the round opened, Sarcomatrix has strengthened its governance and brought outside expertise to its lead program:



A larger board. Two independent directors, Brian Cain and Bill Ashton, have joined the Board of Directors, as the company announced on September 11, 2026.

Drug form selected and manufacturing underway. The company has selected the sulfate salt form of S-969 for development and has engaged specialist vendors for drug substance and drug product manufacturing.

Outside regulatory and development review. An independent regulatory and development consultancy is reviewing the regulatory, nonclinical, manufacturing, and first-in-human strategy for S-969 and for LAM-111, the company's second program. Orphan Drug Designation work. An Orphan Drug Designation application for S-969 is in preparation. LAM-111 holds Orphan Drug Designation in both the United States and the European Union.

An Updated Development Timeline

The company has updated the development timeline stated in its July 24, 2026 release. The next major step toward human testing is contracting the provider for the Good Laboratory Practice (GLP) safety studies that regulators require before a drug can be given to people. The company currently expects the work required to reach an application to begin human testing to take approximately 12 months from the date that contract is signed. The target dates for a regulatory filing in the first quarter of 2027 and first-in-human dosing in the second quarter of 2027 stated in the July 24 release are superseded by this timeline. These are plans, not guarantees, and drug development frequently takes longer than expected or fails outright.

The Approach

S-969 is an oral, mutation-agnostic small molecule designed to upregulate alpha-7 beta-1 integrin, strengthening muscle-cell membranes and supporting muscle repair and regeneration. Because this approach does not depend on which genetic mutation a patient carries, it is designed to be relevant across the patient population rather than a single subgroup. S-969 is being developed for Duchenne muscular dystrophy, Becker muscular dystrophy, and limb-girdle muscular dystrophy type 2I/R9 (LGMD2I/R9).

From the Company

“Families living with Duchenne measure time differently than the rest of us, and every month matters to them,” said David Craig, Co-Founder, President, and Chief Executive Officer.“Extending the round by one month gives investors who are working through verification the time to complete it, while our team keeps moving S-969 toward the safety studies that come before any trial in people. We would rather state that change plainly than leave anyone guessing.”

Key Investment Risks



This is an early-stage company. Sarcomatrix has no approved products, no product revenue, and its treatments have never been tested in humans.

Most experimental drugs fail. The large majority of drug candidates that enter human testing never reach the market. Promising results in the laboratory or in animals often do not carry over to people.

Potential Loss of Investment. This is a realistic outcome in early-stage biotechnology, not a remote one.

Limited Share Liquidity. There is no public market for them, and none is expected to develop. Your money may be tied up indefinitely. Timelines slip. Development timelines depend on contracting, regulatory review, manufacturing, and funding, and they commonly move later than planned.

Only invest what you can afford to lose entirely.

How to participate

This offering is open only to accredited investors, a category defined by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) based on income, net worth, or professional credentials. Under Rule 506(c), a company must take reasonable steps to confirm that status, and a self-declaration alone is insufficient. Verification is handled through the offering platform as part of the sign-up process.

Accredited investors can review the offering and start verification at investors, or invest directly at invest. Full offering terms, subscription documents, and complete risk disclosures are provided on the KoreConX platform once accredited status has been verified. The round is now scheduled to close October 31, 2026, subject to earlier closing if fully subscribed. The company will announce any further changes to the closing date.

About Sarcomatrix Therapeutics Corp.

Sarcomatrix Therapeutics Corp., a Delaware corporation headquartered in Reno, Nevada, is a preclinical-stage company developing novel, first-in-class treatments for rare muscle-wasting diseases, including Duchenne muscular dystrophy, Becker muscular dystrophy, LGMD2I/R9, and LAMA2-related congenital muscular dystrophy. A spinout of the University of Nevada, Reno, the company holds its programs under a worldwide exclusive license through the Nevada Research and Innovation Corporation. Learn more at sarcomatrix.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements, including statements about the offering and its closing date, product candidates, development and regulatory plans, anticipated timelines for safety studies, regulatory filings and first-in-human testing, Orphan Drug Designation applications, and manufacturing activities. These statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, including the risks inherent in preclinical and clinical drug development, contracting with service providers, regulatory review, financing, and commercialization. Actual results may differ materially. Product candidates are investigational, have not been approved by any regulatory authority, and are not available for sale. Results in the laboratory or in animals are not necessarily predictive of results in humans. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made, and the company undertakes no obligation to update them except as required by law.

Offering Disclaimer

This communication is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. Any offer or sale of securities is made solely pursuant to Rule 506(c) of Regulation D under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and only to persons whose status as accredited investors has been verified. The securities have not been registered under the Securities Act or any state securities laws and are offered in reliance on exemptions from registration. No securities regulator has approved or passed upon the merits of this offering or the accuracy of any offering materials. Investment in an early-stage, preclinical biotechnology company involves a high degree of risk, including the possible loss of the entire investment. There is no public market for these securities, and none is expected to develop. Prospective investors should review the offering materials in full and consult their own legal, tax, and financial advisors before investing.





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Sarcomatrix Therapeutics Extends Accredited Investor Round to October 31

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