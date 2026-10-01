FINTECH.TV Expands U.S. Distribution Through Experihaus Hospitality CTV Network

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, NY, Oct. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

FINTECH.TV, the global financial media company broadcasting daily from the floor of the New York Stock Exchange and the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange, with studios in Dubai at Canadian University Dubai and daily live coverage from the Cboe trading floor in Chicago, today announced, a distribution partnership with ExperiHaus, a hospitality connected-TV platform delivering streaming entertainment and guest experiences across short-term rentals and boutique hotels.









Through the partnership, FINTECH.TV's 24/7 channel will be available across the ExperiHaus network, bringing live and original programming covering global markets, capital markets, financial technology, digital assets, artificial intelligence and the global economy directly into vacation rentals and hospitality properties across the United States.

The agreement opens a new distribution environment for FINTECH.TV by extending the network beyond traditional residential television and streaming platforms and into the growing short-term rental market.

ExperiHaus powers the in-room television experience through a dedicated OTT platform built for hospitality. Its interface brings together curated FAST channels, on-demand programming, streaming services, guest communications, local recommendations and other hospitality experiences through the television inside participating properties.

“Financial markets do not stop when people leave home, and neither should access to financial information,” said Vince Molinari, Founder and CEO of FINTECH.TV.“ExperiHaus gives us an opportunity to bring FINTECH.TV into an entirely different viewing environment, reaching travelers where they are staying and extending our programming beyond the traditional home. It is another example of how we are building FINTECH.TV as a financial media network designed to be available wherever audiences consume content.”

Financial News Meets Hospitality CTV

The partnership reflects the continued evolution of connected television beyond the traditional living room.

Short-term rentals have become a significant part of the U.S. hospitality market, creating a large network of television screens outside traditional residential and hotel distribution. ExperiHaus is developing its platform specifically around that opportunity, providing property operators with an integrated television experience while creating a new distribution channel for media companies.

ExperiHaus currently reports more than 200 active screens across its network and projects more than 2,000 by the end of 2026, with a focus on premium short-term rentals, boutique hotels and leisure and destination-driven properties.

For FINTECH.TV, the partnership creates an opportunity to reach viewers during business travel, vacations and other periods when they may be outside their normal media environment but still want access to markets and financial news.

“Distribution today is about meeting audiences wherever they happen to be,” s aid Troy McGuire, Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer of FINTECH.TV.“We already think about FINTECH.TV as a network that follows the markets across geographies, platforms and time zones. ExperiHaus adds another dimension to that strategy by putting FINTECH.TV directly into the hospitality experience. Whether someone is traveling for business, attending a conference or taking a vacation, they can turn on the television where they are staying and stay connected to what is happening in markets around the world.”

FINTECH.TV's 24/7 channel includes daily live programming originating from major global financial centers, including coverage from the floor of the New York Stock Exchange and the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange, along with daily live reports from the Cboe trading floor in Chicago.

The network's programming spans public and private markets, capital formation, financial technology, digital assets, artificial intelligence and global economic developments, alongside interviews with executives, investors, founders, policymakers and market participants.

Extending CTV Beyond the Living Room

ExperiHaus combines streaming entertainment with hospitality-specific technology, turning the in-room television into a central interface for entertainment, guest communication, local discovery and property information.

The company positions hospitality CTV as an extension of the connected-TV ecosystem, giving media companies incremental distribution outside the traditional home while providing travelers with a familiar streaming experience during their stay.

“Travelers increasingly expect the same quality of streaming experience away from home that they have in their own living rooms,” said Jim Hopper, Co-Founder of ExperiHaus.“FINTECH.TV is a strong addition to the ExperiHaus content experience because it gives our guests access to live financial programming and global market coverage throughout their stay. This partnership demonstrates what hospitality CTV can become: a new distribution environment connecting premium content with audiences wherever they travel.”

ExperiHaus is focused on expanding its footprint across premium short-term rentals, boutique hotels and destination-driven properties. The company's partnership materials identify both active and planned markets across the United States, including major leisure and travel destinations.

The addition of ExperiHaus expands FINTECH.TV's broader distribution strategy across connected television, streaming and other out-of-home environments, creating additional ways for audiences to access the network's financial programming throughout the day.

“Where people watch television is changing,” Molinari added.“The opportunity for financial media is no longer limited to a television in someone's home or an application on their phone. Screens are everywhere. Our strategy is to build a network capable of reaching audiences across those environments while maintaining the quality and credibility of the financial programming we produce.”

FINTECH.TV will be available through participating properties across the ExperiHaus hospitality CTV network.

About ExperiHaus

ExperiHaus is a hospitality guest engagement and entertainment platform extending connected television beyond the traditional home. Through its network of short-term rentals and boutique hotels, ExperiHaus brings streaming entertainment, curated FAST and AVOD content, guest communications, local recommendations and hospitality services together through the in-room Smart TV.

The platform provides media companies and advertisers with access to travelers in hospitality environments while giving property operators an integrated platform for entertainment and guest engagement.

For more information: experihaus.com |...

About FINTECH.TV

FINTECH.TV is a global financial media company delivering real-time coverage of financial markets, capital formation, financial technology, digital assets and global economic trends, broadcasting daily from the floor of the New York Stock Exchange and the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange, with studios in Dubai at Canadian University Dubai and daily live coverage from the Cboe trading floor in Chicago.

FINTECH.TV is part of FINTECH Media Group, which also includes TAP, The Signal and Breakout. TAP is a financial technology company providing market intelligence, brokerage connectivity, payments technology, registry systems and tokenization infrastructure. The Signal is FINTECH.TV's markets newsletter. Breakout is a real-time social audio and messaging platform.

Users can learn more at FINTECH.TV.

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CONTACT: Troy McGuire Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer FINTECH.TV...